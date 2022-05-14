PUBG Mobile crosses $8 billion in revenue, including $4.7 billion from China's version Game For Peace

The emergence of PUBG Mobile changed the entire mobile gaming landscape. As a result of its popularity, the battle royale game was among the top-grossing games month after month. The title was released on March 19, 2018, for Android and iOS devices and recently celebrated its fourth anniversary.

In the first quarter of 2022, the game grossed $650 Million, just behind Honor of Kings, generating $741 million. PUBG Mobile raked in $205 Million in January, $235 million in February, and approx $200 million in March.

Top-grossing mobile game in Q1, 2022 (Image via Sensor Tower)

PUBG Mobile generated $8 billion in revenue

According to a new Sensor Tower report, the game has crossed $8 billion in revenues. It took the game four years to reach this milestone.

The largest portion of the revenue generated for the game comes from China, which is known as Game for Peace. The BR game generated $4.7 billion, or approximately 57 percent of the total player spending from its home country.

PUBG Mobile has generated $3.5 billion in revenue outside of China. With a player spending percentage of more than 11 percent, the United States ranks second, followed by Turkey at about 4 percent.

Despite the decline in revenue for the category of shooter games in Q1, 2022, the title still managed to rank second in overall revenues. This proves that the game has a solid fanbase around the world.

PUBG Mobile now ranks at number four in one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time. The way the game is moving forward, it won't take long to dethrone Monster Strike and Clash of Clans, which were released much earlier.

With over 1 billion downloads, the game has millions of daily active users, and with exciting new updates, it won't be long until it reaches the 10 billion USD mark.

The Indian government banned the title in the country, citing security concerns. Before the title ban, the country was one of the top markets for downloads. In mid-2021, Krafton released the Indian version of the title, Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Global mobile gaming revenue fell Y/Y in the first quarter of 2022. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, mobile game revenue soared and recorded its strongest Y/Y growth in Q2, 2020.

The United States remains the leading market for global mobile game revenue after overtaking Japan in Q2 2019. Japan and China are second and third on the list, followed by South Korea.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar