PUBG Mobile daily tournament schedule (July 2, 2020): PMIS 2020, ESL India, PMWL 2020 Scrims and more

We look at the PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments that are happening today.

Events like the NPL, PMIS 2020 and PMWL Scrims 2020 are part of this list.

PUBG MOBILE TOURNAMENTS

PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception. PUBG Mobile eSports have seen exponential growth in India. With the rise of eSports in the country, the number of tournaments being hosted has increased too. Hence, it becomes difficult to keep a daily track of these tournaments.

Here's the schedule for all the tournaments that will take place today.

1)NIMO TV NPL: FINAL DAY

Live on Nimo TV at 12 PM IST

Total matches: 4

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament called the NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League). The tournament boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool.

16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals

ORANGE ROCK SOUL FNATIC REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA ANTARYAMI BLIND HYDERABADI BOYS CLAW SENIORS DARK TANGENT CG OPTIMUM ESPORTS MARCOS GAMING MEGA STARS TEAM INSANE SYNERGE TEAM TAMILAS

2)MAXIS PRO WORLD LEAGUE SCRIMS: WEEK 2 DAY 2 ( FINAL DAY)

Live on Esports Empire's YOUTUBE at 12.30 PM IST

Total matches: 4

The first day of the second week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims was a thriller and ended with Thai teams dominating the overall standings. KOG was consistent in all the four maps, and are currently in the first place with 81 points.

The participants for the final week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims are:

1. Team Secret

2. Celtz

3. BTR RA

4. Morph

5. KOG

6. ULU

7. Box Gaming

8. No Chance

9. Nova Godlike

10. RCS

11. Secret TH

12. Arov

13. Bapak Ah

14. NED

15. Team IND

16. Aerowolf

17. Aura

3)ESL FINALS: DAY 3 (FINAL DAY )

Live on Disney Plus Hotstar at 3 PM IST

Total matches: 1

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans, and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming.

Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:

1. TEAM TAMILAS

2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

3. REVENGE ESPORTS

4. MEGASTARS

5. TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

6. HAVOC ESPORTS

7. MARCOS GAMING

8. CELTZ9. SYNERGE

10. NORULES XTREME

11. AES

12. ELEMENT ESPORTS

13. SWAT OFFICIAL

14. OFF GUARD

15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

16. VSG CRAWLERS

4) Villager Esports Competitive Scrims PUBG Mobile: Day 11

Live on Villager Esports channel from 4 PM IST

Total matches: 3

5) PMIS 2020: Semifinals Day 5(last day of semifinals)

Live at PUBG Mobile India youtube at 6.30 PM IST

Total matches: 6

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 (PMIS) has reached its penultimate stage. The semifinals of PMIS started on 28th June and will go on till 2nd July. Today is the last day of semifinals. Top 16 teams will proceed to the finals which will take place on 4th and 5th July.

DAY 5: (2nd July)

MATCH 1: A vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 2: A vs C ( Vikendi)

MATCH 3: B vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 4: B vs C ( ERANGEL)

MATCH 5: A vs D( Sanhok)

MATCH 6: A vs D( ERANGEL)

PMIS 2020 Semifinals Groups

Group A

LooPSTorM

Celtz

Tsm-Entity

LiveCraft eSports

SynerGE

VikingX

Lets GO

AZTECS ESP

Group B

HYP GAMING

PGSX

Inside Out

4Ace Esports

Thanos FTW

Team Tamilas

Fnatic

TEAM GODX

GROUP C

VSG CRAWLERS

TEAM VST

ELEMENT esports

MegaStars

ORB OFFICIALS

F1 Dreamers

TEAM XPERT

Revenge Esports

Group D

TEAM IND

Powerhouse

STRONG HOLD

DarkTangent Esports

Team Mayhem

100cc Esports

Orange Rock

TheCrew Esports