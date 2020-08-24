PUBG Mobile: DaljitSK likely to leave Orange Rock

According to some reports, a major roster shuffle is set to take place in Orange Rock Esports. Orange Rock's one of the most talented players, OR daljitsk, has hinted at his departure from the organization.

This sudden decision by Daljitsk has set the PUBG Mobile community abuzz, as it came unprecedented to a lot of people. While replying to some questions that were being asked during a YouTube Livestream, Daljitsk replied that he had plans to play PMPL 2020, but not with OR.

As we can see in the video, Daljitsk decided to read some chats towards the end of his stream. He was first asked why didn't he play PMWL, to which he gave a rather blunt reply, "Toxicity." He was then asked a couple of questions regarding PMPL, to which he replied in a similar fashion.

Daljitsk to play PMPL, but not with OR?

Although there hasn't been any official announcement from the Orange Rock Esports management, the statement coming straight from Daljitsk carries enough weightage to it.

Daljit "Daljitsk" Singh has been a part of Orange Rock's active roster since 27th November 2019. Orange Rock Esports recently won PMPL SA: League Stage, ESL India Premiership Summer 2020, NimoTV battleground & VLT major invitational, in a row.

The team also emerged as the first runners-up in PMWL East 2020 and PMCO Spring Split India 2020. Before his journey as an OR player, Daljitsk used to play for Team IND, with whom he achieved 5th place in PMCO Fall Split SA and 2nd spot in PMCO Spring Split India.

Daljitsk has been a phenomenal sniper and support player for every team he has ever played for. His exemplary skill with the bolt-action snipers has always caught the attention of the audience.

Daljitsk has been a veteran in the PUBG Mobile circuit, having over two years of experience as an eSports athlete. He started his journey in 2018 with Team TFS. Team IND signed him on 4th March 2019 as a recruit.

Orange Rock Esports, which has become an eSports heavyweight in recent times, was founded in August of 2019. The team has underwent multiple roster changes over the last few months. The current roster consists of ScoutOP, Mavi, DaljitSK, Anto, Viru, and Gill.