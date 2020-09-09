PUBG Mobile: Daljitsk parts ways with Orange Rock Esports

Major news has come from Orange Rock Esports, as the sniper of the team, Daljitsk, real name Daljit Singh, has parted ways with the organisation. Though this news was confirmed a while back by Daljitsk, the formal announcements were yet to be made.

Daljitsk was a considerable part of Orange Rock's success

Daljitsk has been a crucial member of Orange Rock Esports for a long time. After joining OR last year as a sniper and support, he left a massive impact on multiple minor and major events. Earlier this year, he contributed to his team's run to the finals of the PMCO Spring Split 2020.

With him in the side, OR managed to win multiple minor tournaments such as the VLT Major Invitational S1 & S2, the NimoTV Battleground S1, the Sanjivani Invitational and the PUBG Mobile Veteran's Showdown, along with a couple of major tournaments such as the ESL India Premiership 2020 Summer and the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia League Stage.

The team also emerged as runners-up at the PMWL 2020 East. Before his journey as an OR player, he helped his former side, Team IND, achieve fifth place at the PMCO Fall Split South Asia and second spot at the PMCO Spring Split India.

Daljitsk has been one of the best snipers, and a good support for every team he has represented. His insane sniping skills with bolt action rifles have always been the centre of attention during big games.

Daljitsk started his eSports journey in 2018 with Team TFS. Team IND then recruited him on 4th March 2019 as their fourth player. He continued to perform in big matches with Team IND, and played the PMCO Spring Split India and Fall Split SA, before being signed by OR in late 2019.

Orange Rock, currently one of the most dominant teams in PUBG Mobile, was founded in August 2019. The team went through multiple roster revamps before finishing as runners-up at the PMWL East. The current roster consists of Mavi, Anto, Viru and Gill.