PUBG Mobile developers remove over 125,000 cheating videos and posts from social media platforms

Modified 06 Jan 2021, 20:09 IST
News
2020 has been the breakout year for mobile gaming titles like PUBG Mobile, whose success reached tremendous heights over the last year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, gamers and regular people alike turned towards mobile titles as a source of entertainment.

PUBG Mobile, developed by Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, has become the industry leader when it comes to mobile games. It can be even be argued that the title has revolutionized the mobile gaming industry.

However, the title has been fighting an uphill and challenging battle against the rampant cheating going on in the game. The developers have built anti-cheating systems and are publishing weekly reports about the number of accounts banned.

PUBG Mobile's latest move against cheating

PUBG Mobile recently also revealed that they had taken actions against online PUBG Mobile cheating material, such as videos and tutorials, advertising and distributing cheating software for the popular battle royale. Their main goal with this initiative is "making it harder for people to find information on how to cheat."

Youtube cheating videos removed
Further elaborating in a Discord post PUBG Mobile said that they had removed 1,25,702 cheating items collectively from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Out of this total number of removed items, 106,376 videos had been removed from YouTube alone. 76,879 of these YouTube videos were removed from 5,855 unique YouTube channels after they were reported by various members of the PUBG Mobile community.

The remaining 29,497 YouTube videos were removed thanks to the monitoring system of PUBG Mobile that automatically notified them in real-time of new live streams and videos that needed to be removed.

PUBG Mobile also said that their mission to keep the game environment fair for everyone is something that they take very seriously, even though people might not always notice their actions.

Published 06 Jan 2021, 20:09 IST
