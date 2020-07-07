PUBG Mobile: Element Esports announces new roster

Element Esports today announced their lineup for upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments.

The competitive scene has scene a lot of teams either being formed or going through roster changes.

PUBG Mobile's popularity is soaring high with each passing day, and one reason is the myriad tournaments being lined up. This also means that teams are constantly being formed/shuffled ahead of upcoming tournaments. The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2020 will start soon, which will pave the way for the PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) South Asia, and then the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East. There are also many other tournaments scheduled in the near future!

Sticking to teams being formed for events, Element Esports have announced their lineup for the upcoming PMCO Fall 2020, and other tournaments. The announcement was made on their social media channels on 7 July (today) at 7 PM IST.

Element Esports PUBG Mobile roster:

ELMT Iconic: Vinay Gahlot

ELMT Dark: Hrithik Saxena

ELMT Novaking: Rahul Dhankar

ELMT Paansingh: Aditya Paansingh

ELMT Delta: Parth Garg

Iconic, Novaking and Dark are some of the earliest players in the community, and have always been together. They have represented ETG Brawlers and Powerhouse, and have been finalists at the PMCO Fall 2019, and PMPL SA 2020. They also participated in the PUBG Mobile All-Stars (PMAS) India 2019 as part of ETG Brawlers.

Dark is considered as one of the best supports in the community, and Iconic is known for his intelligent gameplay. On 4th June, Novaking joined Element as an influencer and content creator, and he has more than 3.6 lakh subs on YouTube.

Paansingh came into the limelight at the PMCO Fall 2019, and was part of Zero Degree, who notched the highest number of kills in the tournament. He was also part of U Mumba Esports in the PMPL, and played for Element Esport at the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020. He also played the PMAS for Zero Degree. Always known as an aggressive player, Paansingh has some great fragging skills.

Delta is an underdog, and was a member of Team SAD before joining Element Esports.

About Element Esports:

Element Esports by Haywire Gaming LLP is an Indian eSports organisation with an active roster in PUBG Mobile. Element Esports is based in Hyderabad and was founded by Sohail Kumar, Sanjay Reddy Bansal and Yagnadath Reddy, and is managed by Bari Anwar.

Element were finalists at the PMCO India 2020 and PMIS 2020. In the former, they finished 14th and won 1100 USD, and at the India Series, they finished 13th and won 1070 USD.