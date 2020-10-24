PUBG Mobile EMEA League Grand Finals day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of EMEA League finals has been concluded with Konina Power still leading the points table continuing their dominating run from Day 1. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 25th October.

The top 16 squads from Europe, Middle East, CIS, and Africa have been competing with each other for a massive prize pool of $72,500. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile EMEA League will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

EMEA League Grand Finals overall standings after day 2

Day 2 of the EMEA League Finals started with NAVI winning the first match on Erangel with sixteen kills. Following them closely at second place was Snake Squad with three kills, while Team 1218 finished at third place with ten kills.

The second match of the day played on Miramar was won by Naix Congenials, with a total of 10 eliminations. Following them closely at second place was Iraqi Elite with eight kills. And, the third place was claimed by Marine Forces DE with four kills.

The third and fourth match of the day played on Sanhok and Vikendi was won by NAVI and Iraqi Elite with 13 and 16 kills, respectively. These two matches collectively helped NAVI to climb up to the second position in the overall leader board.

The fifth and the final game of the day on Erangel was won by Klas Game E-Sports, who claimed the chicken dinner with nine kills. Konina Power took the second spot in the final match with 13 kills, while GODSENT finished third with five eliminations to their name.

In the overall points table, Konina Power leads the points table with 60 kills and 142 points, while NAVI is in the second position with 57 kills and 125 points. And, Klas Game E-Sports rounds off the top three with 57 kills and 125 points.