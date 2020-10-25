PUBG Mobile EMEA League Grand Finals day 3 overall standings 

Day 3 of the finals of the EMEA League has concluded with NAVI leading the points table with two wins from five matches on Day-3. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 25th October.

The top 16 squads from Europe, Middle East, CIS and Africa are competing with each other for a massive prize pool of $72,500. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile EMEA League Finals will move on to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

EMEA League Grand Finals overall standings after day 3

Day 3 of the EMEA league Finals started with Marine Forces DE winning the first match on Erangel with twelve kills. Following them in the second place were GODSENT with six kills. The third place was claimed by Snake Squad with seven kills.

The second and the third games of the day held on Miramar and Sanhok, were both claimed by NAVI (Natus Vincere) with sixteen and nine kills respectively. The team, who were improving day by day, showed their true form on Day-3 and ended up topping the overall charts at the end of the day,

The fourth game held on Vikendi was won by Naix Congenials with two kills. The second place in the match was taken by Istanbul Wild Cats (IWC) with five kills, following them at the third place were Konina Power with nine kills.

The fith and the final game of the day held on Erangel was won by GODSENT with a total of ten eliminations to their name. Finishing at the second-place place were NAVI, who got a whopping seventeen kills in the match. The third place was claimed by Frag Machines with two kills.

In the overall points table, NAVI (Natus Vincere) leads the way with 106 kills and 220 points,while Klas Game E-Sports is in the second position with 80 kills and 172 points. Konina Power rounds off the top three with 76 kills and 172 points.