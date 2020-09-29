PUBG MOBILE EMEA League dates have been adjusted slightly to take place one week earlier, to better accommodate the global tournament schedule. All other details, including the participating teams, tournament structure, and prize pool, remain unchanged. These details can be found from below.

The best performing teams from the Europe, Turkey, CIS, Germany, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq PMCO Fall Split, have qualified to the newly launched PUBG MOBILE EMEA League, which begins on October 9th:

PMCO Europe Finals: Top 4 teams - UDR KILLERS, GODSENT, Bloodline, Polar Ace

PMCO CIS Finals: Top 5 teams - KoninaPower, NaixCS, DreamEaters, Team 1218, Alliance

PMCO Turkey Finals: Top 4 teams - Mod-Z Esports, Blaze Esports, REIGN Esports, Klas Game Esports

PMCO Germany Finals: Top 3 teams - Marines Force DE, 8rESPORTS, HOT LINE

PMCO Saudi Arabia Finals: Top 5 teams - Baad, OshTekkWarriors, HeadQuarters, The Force, SWAT69

PMCO MEAF Finals: Top 3 teams - YaLLa Esports, 1 Bullet, ROYAL ESPORTS

PMCO Egypt Finals: Top 3 teams - Fear Eleven, Vibes 6, The SniperS

PMCO Iraq Finals: Top 5 teams - IRAQI ELITE, ARAB GSG, FRAG MACHINES, The Monster, Punishers

PUBG EMEA League

PUBG Mobile EMEA League Schedule Update

The tournament will be split into the two stages - the EMEA League, which will be held in the first two weeks, and the EMEA League Finals that will take place in the third and last week of the season.

During the EMEA League stage, 32 teams will be split into groups and play against each other, accumulating points; after two weeks the top 16 teams will proceed to the EMEA League Finals. There will be four matches played per day, for three days a week.

For the finals the points will reset, and 16 teams will battle it out to determine the top three teams that qualify for the upcoming PMGC. There will be five matches played per day, for four days a week.

Please note that the EMEA League will replace the PMCO Regional Finals for Europe and MEAF, with a combined prize pool of $100,000.

Watch all PUBG MOBILE esports content live on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel.

PUBG MOBILE EMEA League broadcast schedule: