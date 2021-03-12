PUBG Mobile emerges as highest-grossing mobile game in February 2021

PUBG Mobile, the highest-grossing game of 2020 with more than 2.6 billion USD in revenues, was launched in 2018 by Tencent. It instantly gained widespread popularity and has been breaking, and creating, records ever since.

The game last emerged as the highest-grossing monthly game in August 2020 but lost its position to Honor Of Kings, a MOBA game hugely popular in the Chinese region.

Now, five months later, it has regained its spot at the top as the highest-grossing game for February, according to a report by data analyst firm Sensor Tower.

The top ten mobile games by worldwide revenue for February 2021

PUBG Mobile grossed 250 million USD in revenue in February, a 16.2 percent year-on-year growth. However, the game grossed 3 percent less than its previous month’s income of 259 million USD.

More than 66 percent of PUBG Mobile’s revenue came from China, where it is known as Game For Peace, followed by 7.4 percent from the United States and 3 percent from Saudi Arabia.

Honor of Kings, another title from Tencent, slipped to second place on the charts after three months of ruling at the top. The game earned 218.5 million in February, a 57.2 percent growth from February 2020. However, its revenues dropped 18 percent from January’s 267.3 million USD. More than 95.5 percent of the game’s income was from China, followed by 1.6 percent from Thailand.

Genshin Impact by miHoyo, launched in September 2020, gained a spot and is sitting at third place in the top revenue-generating games in February 2021. The title has generated more than 873 million USD in revenues in five months of its existence, the third-best behind Honor Of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

Pokemon Go also gained a spot to finish in fourth place in player spending. It had one of its best months ever, accumulating 124.2 million USD, an increase of approximately 95 percent year-on-year, Sensor Tower noted.

Just before it goes public via a direct listing, Roblox sustained its fifth-place position, racking up 101.6 million USD, an 84.8 percent increase from February 2020.

