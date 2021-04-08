PUBG Mobile emerges as the second-highest grossing mobile game in March 2021, behind Honor of Kings

PUBG Mobile by Tencent is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. The battle royale sensation was the highest-earning game of February 2021, with 250 million USD in revenue.

Now, according to data analyst firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has slipped to second place in the month of March 2021, with 240.5 million USD in player spending.

Most of the revenue (i.e., 59.7%) came from China (where the game is rebranded as Game for Peace), followed by the USA with 9.8%.

Top 10 Mobile games by worldwide revenue for March 2021

Honor of Kings by Tencent regained its top spot as the highest-earning game after being displaced by PUBG Mobile last month. The game grossed 257.5 million USD in revenue, marking a 63% growth from March 2020.

Honor of Kings is hugely popular in China, which contributes a whopping 96.3% of the total revenue, followed by 1.6% from Thailand and 1.2% from Taiwan.

Genshin Impact by miHoyo, which was launched in September 2020, maintained its third-place position on the list of top revenue-generating games in March 2021.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent, which was launched on 24th February, became an instant hit in the Japan region and made its debut in the top 5 highest grossing mobile games at fourth place. The title generated 136.6 million USD in March, according to Sensor Tower.

Garena Free Fire, which is another popular battle royale game, also made it to the top ten list at eighth place.

1. Honor of Kings

2. PUBG Mobile

3. Genshin Impact

4. Uma Musume Pretty Derby

5. Coin Master

6. Roblox

7. Pokemon Go

8. Garena Free Fire

9. Candy Crush Saga

10. Rise of Kingdoms