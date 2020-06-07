PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Day 6 results and overall standings

Marcos Gaming top the leaderboard with a total of 62 points after Day 6 of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership.

Revenge Esports and Initiative Esports trail them with 60 and 53 points respectively.

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is underway where a total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the quarter-finals. The first round (Round of 32) of the PUBG Mobile Masters League will go on for the next two weeks.

The sixth day of the Round of 32 is over and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups and the teams of Group A and Group B faced off against each other.

After Day 6, Marcos Gaming top the leaderboard with a total of 62 points. They are followed by Revenge Esports and Initiative Esports, who earned 60 and 53 points respectively.

#1 Marcos Gaming - 62 points

#2 Revenge Esports - 60 points

#3 Initiative Esports - 53 points

#4 Megastars - 52 points

#5 AES - 51 points

#6 GodLike - 49 points

#7 Off Guard - 45 points

#8 Element Esports - 42 points

#9 Norules Xtreme - 40 points

#10 Swat Official - 38 points

#11 Orange Rock - 32 points

#12 Optimum Esports - 30 points

#13 SynerGE - 29 points

#14 Celtz -26 points

#15 Team Tamilas - 23 points

#16 U Mumba Esports - 22 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

The PUBG Mobile Masters League will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.