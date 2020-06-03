ESL India Premiership 2020

The PUBG Mobile Masters League of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is underway, where a total of 32 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the quarter-finals. The first round (Round of 32) of the PUBG Mobile Masters League will go on for the next two weeks.

The third day of the Round of 32 is over, where one game (Erangel) was played. The teams have been divided into four groups, and the teams of Group A and Group D faced off on the third day.

On Day 3, Element Esports top the leaderboard with a total of 31 points. They are followed by Initiative Esports and AES, who earned 29 and 17 points respectively. iExMuizOP from Initiative Esports became the MVP of the day by securing a whopping 4 kills.

PUBG Mobile: ESL India PUBGM Masters League Day 3 Standings

PUBG Mobile Masters League Round 1 Day 3 Points Table

Here are the overall standings after the ESL India PUBG Mobile Masters League 2020 Day 3:

#1 Element Esports - 31 points

#2 Initiative Esports - 29 points

#3 AES - 17 points

#4 SynerGE - 13 points

#5 vsgCrawlers - 11 points

#6 Orange Rock - 10 points

#7 SWAT Official - 9 points

#8 Fnatic - 7 points

#9 Marcos Gaming - 5 points

#10 Team iNSANE Esports - 3 points

#11 Inside out - 2 points

#12 Forceone Esports - 2 points

#13 Team Tamilas - 1 point

#14 ISO Official -1 point

#15 Team Namma Bengaluru - 1 point

#16 Team IND - 1 point

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes the major competitive games, i.e. PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, CS GO, and offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

PUBG Mobile Masters League will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.