PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals: Day 1 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership has completed its Day 1 of Grand Finals after a nail-biting climax A total of 16 teams are battling out for the title and a massive prize pool.

The total prize money of the tournament is 18,60,000 INR. Winners of ESL India Premiership will get 6,00,000 INR, while the runners-up will get 3,00,000 INR. Matches are being held in Third Person Perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 1 of Grand Finals, Orange Rock Esports sits comfortably at the top of the table with 109 points and 46 kills.

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 1:

#1 Orange Rock - 109 points

#2 U Mumba Esports - 80 points

#3 Megastars - 60 points

#4 Fnatic - 52 points

#5 Synerge - 50 points

#6 Rising Falcon - 42 points

#7 Havoc Esports- 41 points

#8 Team Xhibit - 41 points

#9 VSG Crawlers - 39 points

#10 Initiative Esports - 39 points

#11 No Rules Xtreme - 34 points

#12 SWAT Official - 30 points

#13 Off Guard - 25 points

#14 Optimum Esports -24 points

#15 Team Namma Bengaluru - 20 points

#16 Forceone Esports - 20 points

ESL India Premiership 2020 includes major competitive games like PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 Crore.

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020 Grand Finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM on the scheduled days.