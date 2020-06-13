PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Quarterfinals schedule and format
- The PUBG Mobile India Premiership event will resume at the quarterfinals stage today.
- Orange Rock are at the top of the leaderboard with 58 points.
ESL India is resuming the quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 event from 13th June 2020, where 24 teams will be battling it out. They will be split into three groups of eight teams each, competing over a total of six rounds. The bottom four teams will be eliminated, and the top 20 teams will qualify for the semifinals of the PUBG Mobile event.
After completion of Round 3 of the PUBG Mobile event, we have Orange Rock leading the table with 58 points, followed by underdogs Optimum Esports, Extr Athena and AES.
Quarterfinals Schedule of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020:
9th June: Tuesday — Group A vs B
10th June: Wednesday — Group A vs C
11th June: Thursday — Group B vs C
13th June: Saturday — Group A vs B
14th June: Sunday — Group A vs C
15th June: Monday — Group B vs C
Quarterfinals group list:
Group A:
Marcos Gaming
GodLike
OFF Guard
Optimum esports
SynerGE
TEAM iNSANE ESPORTS
Namma Bengaluru
Elxt Athena
GROUP B:
Revenge Esports
AES
ELEMENT ESPORTS
Orange Rock
Celtz
vsgCRAWLERS
Team Xhibit
ORB Official
GROUP C:
Initiative Esports
Megastars
Norules Xtreme
SWAT OFFICIAL
Team Tamilas
U Mumba Esports
TSM Entity
Havoc eSports
Overall standings after Day 3 of the quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020:
#1 Orange Rock - 58 points
#2 Optimum esports - 50 points
#3 Elxr Athena - 32 points
#4 AES - 30 points
#5 Initiative Esports - 27 points
#6 Team Tamilas - 25 points
#7 Megastars - 23 points
#8 Marcos Gaming - 22 points
#9 SWAT OFFICIAL- 20 points
#10 Celtz - 19 points
#11 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 19 points
#12 vsgCRAWLERS - 18 points
#13 TEAM iNSANE ESPORTS -14 points
#14 TSM Entity -11 points
#15 SynerGE - 11 points
#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 9 points
#17 OFF guard - 9 points
#18 Team Xhibit - 7 points
#19 Revenge Esports - 6 points
#20 U Mumba Esports - 5 points
#21 Havoc eSports - 5 points
#22 ORB Official - 2 points
#23 Norules Xtreme - 2 points
#24 GodLike - 1 point
PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch it exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar 1pm onwards.Published 13 Jun 2020, 12:38 IST