PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership 2020: Quarterfinals schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile India Premiership event will resume at the quarterfinals stage today.

Orange Rock are at the top of the leaderboard with 58 points.

ESL India

ESL India is resuming the quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 event from 13th June 2020, where 24 teams will be battling it out. They will be split into three groups of eight teams each, competing over a total of six rounds. The bottom four teams will be eliminated, and the top 20 teams will qualify for the semifinals of the PUBG Mobile event.

After completion of Round 3 of the PUBG Mobile event, we have Orange Rock leading the table with 58 points, followed by underdogs Optimum Esports, Extr Athena and AES.

Quarterfinals Schedule of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020:

9th June: Tuesday — Group A vs B

10th June: Wednesday — Group A vs C

11th June: Thursday — Group B vs C

13th June: Saturday — Group A vs B

14th June: Sunday — Group A vs C

15th June: Monday — Group B vs C

Quarterfinals group list:

Group A:

Marcos Gaming

GodLike

OFF Guard

Optimum esports

SynerGE

TEAM iNSANE ESPORTS

Namma Bengaluru

Elxt Athena

GROUP B:

Revenge Esports

AES

ELEMENT ESPORTS

Orange Rock

Celtz

vsgCRAWLERS

Team Xhibit

ORB Official

GROUP C:

Initiative Esports

Megastars

Norules Xtreme

SWAT OFFICIAL

Team Tamilas

U Mumba Esports

TSM Entity

Havoc eSports

Overall standings after Day 3 of the quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020:

#1 Orange Rock - 58 points

#2 Optimum esports - 50 points

#3 Elxr Athena - 32 points

#4 AES - 30 points

#5 Initiative Esports - 27 points

#6 Team Tamilas - 25 points

#7 Megastars - 23 points

#8 Marcos Gaming - 22 points

#9 SWAT OFFICIAL- 20 points

#10 Celtz - 19 points

#11 ELEMENT ESPORTS - 19 points

#12 vsgCRAWLERS - 18 points

#13 TEAM iNSANE ESPORTS -14 points

#14 TSM Entity -11 points

#15 SynerGE - 11 points

#16 Team Namma Bengaluru - 9 points

#17 OFF guard - 9 points

#18 Team Xhibit - 7 points

#19 Revenge Esports - 6 points

#20 U Mumba Esports - 5 points

#21 Havoc eSports - 5 points

#22 ORB Official - 2 points

#23 Norules Xtreme - 2 points

#24 GodLike - 1 point

PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can watch it exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar 1pm onwards.