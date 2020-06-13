PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership Quarterfinals 2020: Day 4 results and overall standings

Orange Rock (59 points) stay top of the leaderboard after Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile ESL India Premiership quarterfinals.

Optimum eSports (51), in second, and third-placed Elxr Athena (49) have some catching up to do.

ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Leaderboard

The PUBG Mobile quarterfinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 are underway. A total of 24 teams are battling against each other for a spot in the next stage. The fourth round (Round of 24) of the PUBG Mobile quarterfinals is scheduled to go on for the next two weeks.

The fourth day of the Round of 24 is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. The teams were divided into four groups and a total of 16 teams faced off against each other.

At the end of Day 4, Orange Rock tops the PUBG Mobile leaderboard with a total of 59 points. They are followed by Optimum esports and Elxr Athena, who earned 51 and 49 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Quarterfinals standings at the end of Day 4

ESL India Premiership 2020 Standings after Day 4:

#1 Orange Rock - 59 points

#2 Optimum esports - 51 points

#3 Elxr Athena - 49 points

#4 Celtz - 47 points

#5 vsg Crawlers - 44 points

#6 AES - 36 points

#7 Marcos Gaming - 34 points

#8 Element Esports - 28 points

#9 Initiative Esports- 27 points

#10 Team Tamilas - 25 points

#11 Megastars- 23 points

#12 SynerGE - 22 points

#13 SWAT Official -20 points

#14 Team iNSANE Esports -18 points

#15 TSM Entity - 11 points

#16 GodLike - 11 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20, and CS:GO. It offers a massive prize pool of INR 1.15 crore.

The PUBG Mobile Quarterfinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:00 PM on the scheduled days.