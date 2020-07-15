PUBG Mobile: ESL India Premiership Summer 2020 Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

PUBG Mobile is at an all-time high in India, and with so many tournaments happening, teams are fighting hard to come out on top in every one of them.

The ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals are scheduled for 16th and 17th July, with eight teams that qualified from the finals playoffs joining eight already-qualified teams in the Grand Finals. All teams will play 10 matches over two days to determine the champions.

The total prize pool of 18,60,000 INR for this PUBG Mobile event will see the winners get 6,00,000 INR, the runners-up 3,00,000 INR and the third and fourth-placed teams 1,50,000 INR each.

Qualified for the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals:

SWAT OFFICIAL SYNERGE OPTIMUM ESPORTS TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU VSG CRAWLERS HAVOC ESPORTS MEGASTARS OFF GUARD ESPORTS FNATIC ORANGE ROCK INITIATIVE ESPORTS UMUMBA ESPORT FORCE ONE ESPORT NORULES XTREME TEAM XHIBIT RISING FALCON ESPORTS

Earlier, 16 teams had qualified for the Masters League of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event, and were grouped with 16 invited teams into four groups of eight teams each. They played three matches each, and the bottom eight teams were eliminated, with the remaining 24 moving to the quarterfinals stage.

These teams were again grouped into three groups of eight teams each, and played four matches each. The top 20 moved to the semifinals, where again, they played eight matches each, and the top 16 made the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile finals.

From the finals, the top eight teams moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight moved to the grand finals playoffs.

In the grand finals playoffs, the abovementioned bottom eight, along with eight other teams from different stages of the tournament, received another chance. The top eight from here finally made to ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile grand finals.

About ESL India Premiership 2020:

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being played. It has a total prize pool of 1.15 crore INR. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and you can live stream the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.