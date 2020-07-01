PUBG Mobile daily tournament schedule (July 1, 2020): PMIS 2020, ESL India, PMWL 2020 Scrims and more
- We look at the PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments that are happening today.
- Events like the NPL, PMIS 2020 and PMWL Scrims 2020 are part of this list.
PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception, with one reason being the number of open-to-all tournaments. With the rising number of tournaments, it's hard to keep a note of which tournament is happening when, so we have brought you today's schedule of PUBG Mobile tournaments.
Schedule of PUBG Mobile events on for July 1
1) Nimo TV (NPL):
Live on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST
Total matches: 4
Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament, called the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals will be played on 1st and 2nd July.
16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals
1. ORANGE ROCK
2. SOUL
3. FNATIC
4. REVENGE ESPORTS/U MUMBA
5. BLIND
6. HYDERABADI BOYS
7. CLAW SENIORS
8. DARK TANGENT
9. CG
10. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
11. MARCOS GAMING
12. MEGA STARS
13. TEAM INSANE
14. SYNERGE
15. TEAM TAMILAS
16. ANTARYAMI
2) Maxis Pro World League Scrims: Week 2 Day 1
Live on Esports Empire's YouTube channel at 12.30 PM IST
Total matches: 4
The two-week long scrims sees two game days each week, and event has successfully grabbed the audience's attention ahead of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The last week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims is scheduled for 1st and 2nd July.
The participants for the final week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims are:
1. Team Secret
2. Celtz
3. BTR RA
4. Morph
5. KOG
6. ULU
7. Box Gaming
8. No Chance
9. Nova GodLike
10. RCS
11. Secret TH
12. Arov
13. Bapak Ah
14. NED
15. Team IND
16. Aerowolf
17. Aura
3) Chaos Showdown Day 3
Live on MindGamerZ from 2 PM IST
Timings:
2:00 PM — A vs B
2:45 PM — B vs C
3:30 PM — A vs C
Slotlist:
GROUP A:
1. NOVA GODLIKE
2.THE CREW ESPORTS
3. 4H1B
4. TEAM THUG
5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
6. VOLUME ZERO ESPORTS
7. BITE
8. FLOW ESPORTS
GROUP B:
1. ORANGE ROCK
2. THE GAME CHANGERS
3. DARK TANGENT
4. THANOS FTW
5. TEAM EZ4
6. THE ALLIANCE
7. ESN NOX
8. LEGSTUMP
GROUP C:
1. TSM-ENTITY
2. SOUL
3. BLIND
4. H20 FURY
5. RECKLESS ESPORTS
6. EGxSAD
7. R4W
8. RIP SQUAD
Prize pool: 2 lakhs INR
Winners: 1 lakh INR
Runners-up: 50,000 INR
Second runners-up: 25,000 INR
Most kills (individual): 12,500 INR
Most kills (team): 12,500 INR
4) ESL Finals: Day 2
Live on Disney+ Hotstar from 3 PM IST
ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being contested. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and the Finals are scheduled from 1st to 3rd July.
Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:
1. TEAM TAMILAS
2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
3. REVENGE ESPORTS
4. MEGASTARS
5.TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU
6. HAVOC ESPORTS
7. MARCOS GAMING
8. CELTZ
9. SYNERGE
10. NORULES XTREME
11. AES
12. ELEMENT ESPORTS
13. SWAT OFFICIAL
14. OFF GUARD
15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS
16. VSG CRAWLERS
5) Villager Esports Competitive Scrims PUBG Mobile: Day 10
Live on Villager Esports channel from 4 PM IST
6) PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Semifinals Day 4
Live on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel from 6.30 PM IST
The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has reached its penultimate stage. The semifinals of PMIS started on 28th June and will go on till 2nd July. Today is the second-last day of the semifinals. PMIS 2020 is a 50 lakh INR prize pool tournament.
Day 4 schedule: (1st July)
Match 1: C vs D(Erangel)
Match 2: C vs D(Miramar)
Match 3: A vs B (Erangel)
Match 4: A vs B (MIRAMAR)
Match 5: B vs D( Sanhok)
Match 6: B vs D( Vikendi)
PMIS 2020 semifinals groups:
Group A
- LooPSTorM
- Celtz
- Tsm-Entity
- LiveCraft eSports
- SynerGE
- VikingX
- Lets GO
- AZTECS ESP
Group B
- HYP GAMING
- PGSx
- Inside Out
- 4Ace Esports
- Thanos FTW
- Team Tamilas
- Fnatic
- TEAM GODX
Group C
- VSG CRAWLERS
- TEAM VST
- ELEMENT esports
- MegaStars
- ORB OFFICIALS
- F1 Dreamers
- TEAM XPERT
- Revenge Esports
Group D
- TEAM IND
- Powerhouse
- STRONG HOLD
- DarkTangent Esports
- Team Mayhem
- 100cc Esports
- Orange Rock
- TheCrew Esports