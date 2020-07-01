PUBG Mobile daily tournament schedule (July 1, 2020): PMIS 2020, ESL India, PMWL 2020 Scrims and more

We look at the PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments that are happening today.

Events like the NPL, PMIS 2020 and PMWL Scrims 2020 are part of this list.

PUBG Mobile tournaments

PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception, with one reason being the number of open-to-all tournaments. With the rising number of tournaments, it's hard to keep a note of which tournament is happening when, so we have brought you today's schedule of PUBG Mobile tournaments.

Schedule of PUBG Mobile events on for July 1

1) Nimo TV (NPL):

Live on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST

Total matches: 4

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament, called the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals will be played on 1st and 2nd July.

16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals

1. ORANGE ROCK

2. SOUL

3. FNATIC

4. REVENGE ESPORTS/U MUMBA

5. BLIND

6. HYDERABADI BOYS

7. CLAW SENIORS

8. DARK TANGENT

9. CG

10. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

11. MARCOS GAMING

12. MEGA STARS

13. TEAM INSANE

14. SYNERGE

15. TEAM TAMILAS

16. ANTARYAMI

2) Maxis Pro World League Scrims: Week 2 Day 1

Live on Esports Empire's YouTube channel at 12.30 PM IST

Total matches: 4

The two-week long scrims sees two game days each week, and event has successfully grabbed the audience's attention ahead of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The last week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims is scheduled for 1st and 2nd July.

The participants for the final week of the PMWL 2020 Maxis Pro Scrims are:

1. Team Secret

2. Celtz

3. BTR RA

4. Morph

5. KOG

6. ULU

7. Box Gaming

8. No Chance

9. Nova GodLike

10. RCS

11. Secret TH

12. Arov

13. Bapak Ah

14. NED

15. Team IND

16. Aerowolf

17. Aura

3) Chaos Showdown Day 3

Live on MindGamerZ from 2 PM IST

Timings:

2:00 PM — A vs B

2:45 PM — B vs C

3:30 PM — A vs C

Slotlist:

GROUP A:

1. NOVA GODLIKE

2.THE CREW ESPORTS

3. 4H1B

4. TEAM THUG

5. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

6. VOLUME ZERO ESPORTS

7. BITE

8. FLOW ESPORTS

GROUP B:

1. ORANGE ROCK

2. THE GAME CHANGERS

3. DARK TANGENT

4. THANOS FTW

5. TEAM EZ4

6. THE ALLIANCE

7. ESN NOX

8. LEGSTUMP

GROUP C:

1. TSM-ENTITY

2. SOUL

3. BLIND

4. H20 FURY

5. RECKLESS ESPORTS

6. EGxSAD

7. R4W

8. RIP SQUAD

Prize pool: 2 lakhs INR

Winners: 1 lakh INR

Runners-up: 50,000 INR

Second runners-up: 25,000 INR

Most kills (individual): 12,500 INR

Most kills (team): 12,500 INR

4) ESL Finals: Day 2

Live on Disney+ Hotstar from 3 PM IST

ESL India Premiership 2020 is a four-game tournament, with PUBG Mobile, CS: GO, Clash of Clans and FIFA 20 the games being contested. It has a total prize pool of INR 1.15 crore. ESL is powered by Nodwin Gaming, and the Finals are scheduled from 1st to 3rd July.

Qualified teams for finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 PUBG Mobile event:

1. TEAM TAMILAS

2. OPTIMUM ESPORTS

3. REVENGE ESPORTS

4. MEGASTARS

5.TEAM NAMMA BENGALURU

6. HAVOC ESPORTS

7. MARCOS GAMING

8. CELTZ

9. SYNERGE

10. NORULES XTREME

11. AES

12. ELEMENT ESPORTS

13. SWAT OFFICIAL

14. OFF GUARD

15. TEAM INSANE ESPORTS

16. VSG CRAWLERS

5) Villager Esports Competitive Scrims PUBG Mobile: Day 10

Live on Villager Esports channel from 4 PM IST

6) PUBG Mobile India Series 2020: Semifinals Day 4

Live on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel from 6.30 PM IST

The PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 has reached its penultimate stage. The semifinals of PMIS started on 28th June and will go on till 2nd July. Today is the second-last day of the semifinals. PMIS 2020 is a 50 lakh INR prize pool tournament.

Day 4 schedule: (1st July)

Match 1: C vs D(Erangel)

Match 2: C vs D(Miramar)

Match 3: A vs B (Erangel)

Match 4: A vs B (MIRAMAR)

Match 5: B vs D( Sanhok)

Match 6: B vs D( Vikendi)

PMIS 2020 semifinals groups:

Group A

LooPSTorM

Celtz

Tsm-Entity

LiveCraft eSports

SynerGE

VikingX

Lets GO

AZTECS ESP

Group B

HYP GAMING

PGSx

Inside Out

4Ace Esports

Thanos FTW

Team Tamilas

Fnatic

TEAM GODX

Group C

VSG CRAWLERS

TEAM VST

ELEMENT esports

MegaStars

ORB OFFICIALS

F1 Dreamers

TEAM XPERT

Revenge Esports

Group D

TEAM IND

Powerhouse

STRONG HOLD

DarkTangent Esports

Team Mayhem

100cc Esports

Orange Rock

TheCrew Esports