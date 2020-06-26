PUBG Mobile Fnatic Rising registrations begin: Here's how to register

Fnatic Rising India is a program to unearth the best PUBG Mobile talents from across India.

The last date for registration is 18th July 2020, and players between 18 and 23 years of age can apply.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Fnatic Rising Program (Image Credits: Villager Esports)

A few days ago, in a press meet, Fnatic announced its Fnatic Rising Program for India, along with an exclusive content-based partnership with game-streaming platform LOCO. Fnatic Rising is a talent hunt program through which the organisation will hunt for PUBG Mobile talents from across the country.

Players within the age group of 18 to 23 years can register for the tournament till 18th July 2020. Furthermore, all players in a team’s roster must have reached level 35 or above/Platinum V or above, at the time of registration. The detailed eligibility criteria has been explained in the rulebook, which is available here.

Steps to register for PUBG Mobile Fnatic Rising Program

PUBG Mobile Fnatic Rising registration

You need to follow these steps to register your squad for the Fnatic Rising program:

Go to the official Fnatic Rising registration website. Click the 'Apply Now' button. You will be redirected to the registration page. First of all, you will need to fill the team details, including team name, logo, leader email ID, team players' details etc. Agree to the terms and conditions, and then click on the 'Submit' button to complete the registration process.

Note: Registration slots will be available to the first 10,000 teams only. So, it is advised to register as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Fnatic Rising will go on for about seven to eight months, and the top 10 players from all qualifying rounds will be trained to become professional eSport athletes and streamers at the Fnatic-LOCO studio.

One of these players will get an official Fnatic contract for 2021, while the rest will join LOCO and W-Key as streamers and talents. Here is the complete video of the press meet, where Fnatic announced the Fnatic Rising Program officially:

Also Read: Nova Esports partners with GodLike PUBG Mobile team