PUBG Mobile: Four Angry Men, aka 4AM, crowned PMGC League stage champions

After 4 exciting weeks of action, the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has now concluded. Four Angry Men have been crowned as the champion for the league stages of the tournament. The League stage commenced on November 24.

The top 16 teams on the overall leaderboard have qualified for the PMGC Finals scheduled in Dubai, starting late January 2021.

Four Angry Men topped the points table at the end of the league stage, with a total of 298 kills and 631 points to their name.

Following them closely is Bigetron RA with 258 kills and 561 points. RRQ Athena has taken the third position with 258 kills and 533 points to round off the top teams. Konina Power and Klas Digital Athletics secured 4th and 5th places, with 533 and 522 points respectively.

4am Svan

Four Angry Men 33Svan has been awarded the MVP of the league stage, with 32692 damage and 144 kills.

PMGC Super weekend Week 4 Day 3:-

PMGC League stage Overall standings

Aerowolf Limax claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with six kills, followed by RRQ Athena with eight kills. Four Angry Men finished in third place with four kills.

PMGC League stage

Advertisement

The second match played on Vikendi was won by RRQ Athena with eleven kills, followed by Four Angry Men with 6 kills.

PMGC League stage

The third and fourth match of the day, played on Miramar and Sanhok respectively, were both claimed by Konina Power, with six and seven kills respectively.

Aerowolf Limax finished behind them in second place with four kills in the Miramar match, while Natus Vincere finished in second place in the Sanhok match.

Advertisement

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Klas Digital Athletics, with five kills, followed by Bigetron RA with seven kills.