PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and COD Mobile crashing error fixed

The PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and COD Mobile crashing error in iOS devices has been fixed.

According to Facebook, the games were crashing due to some iOS SDK error in these phones.

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and COD Mobile crashing in iOS fixed

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and Call of Duty (COD) Mobile users had recently reported on the crashing error for these games in their iOS devices. It was established that there was some error in the iOS SDK, which was causing apps, including these games, to crash.

Not only these games, but also apps like Spotify and Pinterest were facing this issue, and officials said that any app with login via Facebook had been affected.

But this issue has now been fixed.

PUBG mobile and other games crashing error fixed

Players can now log into PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire directly, without any problems or using any trick. If they are still encountering this problem, all they have to do is restart the device and try opening the application again.

Here's the official announcement by PUBG Mobile after the issue was resolved:

"The issue seems to be resolved now. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience. Now, go enjoy that chicken dinner!"

Dear players, we are glad to inform the previous crashing problem encountered by iOS users has been solved. Thank you for your patience and support in PUBG MOBILE! https://t.co/FEi2waBS4S — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

As a result of this glitch, the much-awaited PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 had been postponed, and instead of starting today — on 10th July 2020 — it will now start on 11th July 2020 at 5:30 PM IST (East) and 11:30 PM IST (West).

This was the message posted by PUBG mobile officials, announcing the postponement of the much-hyped PMWL 2020, both East and West regions.

"Due to this roadblock, we are unfortunately forced to delay the start of PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero tournament and broadcast until tomorrow, hoping that all problems will be resolved by then. The broadcast times tomorrow will stay unchanged, thank you for understanding and patience and see you tomorrow!"

