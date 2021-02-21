"PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are very similar": Gaming With AB opens up on journey as mobile gaming caster

Gaming with AB, aka Arush Bhardwaj, is one of the youngest professional casters in India. The Patna, Bihar, native has been killing the casting scene, from PUBG Mobile to Free Fire.

He is a remarkable example for the young generation trying to enter the gaming industry. The 17-year-old has expertly managed all aspects of his life, from his education to professional life.

In this exclusive piece, Gaming With AB shares tidbits about his personal and professional life with Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani.

Gaming with AB talks about casting, studies, and living the dream life

Q. Other than gaming, how were you in your studies, and which field had you opted for.

A. If we go back to my school days, I used to be that obedient and disciplined child who barely went to the Principal’s cabin. I was decent enough to be in the top 10 scorers of the section, and I believe I am a fast learner. This enabled me to score good marks by studying one night before the exam. I had opted for the Science stream (PCM) after my 10th grade, inviting countless hours of studying.

Q. How was your family support initially when you started gaming

A. My family’s support has been constant throughout my life. I am one of those lucky persons who has highly understanding parents. Even though my family’s financial situation hasn’t been great, they made sure I was in the top school in my city, which back then was very costly. I also got admitted to one of the topmost coaching institutes in Grade 11 to pursue Engineering, until one fine day, I decided to call it off (mid-session).

Q. When did you think of being a caster?

A. Public speaking has always been my thing. I built confidence when standing alone on my school’s stage, reciting morning prayers and giving speeches for two years straight in front of 1500+ students. I always had the love for gaming, from playing on a potato laptop to now having a triple PC setup of my own, I’ve seen it all.

A shout-casting enabled me to put my voice behind great moments which happen in games. The ability to play with words is such a thrill. I used to solo cast on my YouTube channel in competitive scrims (PUBG Mobile), which later got recognized by a large audience. Soon, I got invited for my first ever Studio Casting: the PMIT (PUBG Mobile India Tour) in 2019, and the rest is history.

Q. Being so young, how do you manage being a caster alongside studies?

A. Age has always been just a number for me. I’ve always wanted to be on the top since Day 1. I started working at 14, giving myself a significant advantage in terms of the age factor over others. It’s obviously a dream life. Getting paid to travel, yap about games, staying in 5-star hotels, being recognized in public places, etc. I’m living a dream I never want to wake up from.

As I mentioned earlier, I am very disciplined when it comes to my work and studies. I make sure nothing comes in between. I have learned to manage both of them at a very young age, so it is no longer a problem. I completed my 12th last year, and I am pursuing Mass Communication now.