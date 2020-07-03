PUBG Mobile: Galaxy Racer Esports partners with Team Celtz

PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia champions Team Celtz has partnered with Galaxy Racer Esports.

Galaxy Racer is a UAE-based organisation, headquartered in Dubai, and has other eSports rosters as well.

PUBG Mobile has been ever-trending in India since its inception in 2018, and with so many tournaments being lined up on a monthly basis, we have teams — both old and new — performing well, making a mark and perhaps even partnering with international organisations.

The same is the case with Indian PUBG Mobile team Celtz, as the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia champions have partnered with UAE-based organisation Galaxy Racer Esports. The new team will be called GXR-Celtz.

The announcement was made through Team Celtz's social media channels at 6 PM IST.

The roster for Galaxy Celtz' PUBG Mobile team, called GXR Celtx, is now:

ROXX - Yogesh Yadav (IGL, Support)

MJ Harshit - Mahajan (Assaulter)

ATTANKI - Randeep Singh Bhullar (Assaulter)

ULTRON - Hemanth Sethi (Assaulter)

ASHGAMER - Anshdeep Singh (Assaulter)

About Celtz

Celtz is an Indian PUBG Mobile team, and are the current champions of the PMPL, as mentioned above, where they also won a whopping 40,000 USD. They finished ninth at the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2020, and won 1100 USD for the same.

They had also finished 13th at the PMPL SA league stage, winning 1250 USD. Celtz performed well in the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020 semifinals too, securing a commendable seventh position, and qualifying for the finals of the PMIS 2020, a Rs 50 lakh prize pool tournament. They have also qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East Season Split Season Zero, a 425,000 USD tournament starting on 10th July.

About Galaxy Racer Esport

Galaxy Racer Esports is a UAE-based organisation with its current headquarters in Dubai, UAE. They are also the local organisers of the Girlgamer Esports Festival (the world’s first international eSports festival to celebrate women’s competitiveness in video games). They have an active roster in CS: GO, League of Legends and Dota 2.