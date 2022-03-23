PUBG Mobile generated $205 million in February 2022, Genshin Impact and Free Fire in top 10

PUBG Mobile has slipped to second place in the top-grossing mobile games for the month of February 2022. Data Analytics site Sensor Tower reported that the Tencent title raked in $205.2 million in revenue. More than 64 percent of that revenue was from China (where it has been rebranded as Game for Peace), followed by 7.7 percent from the United States.
The title was the top-grossing mobile game in January 2022 with approximately $237 million in player spending.
Honor of Kings reclaims top spot from PUBG Mobile
Honor of Kings, a MOBA game from Tencent, reclaimed top spot with $225 million in revenue. More than 95% of the game's revenue was from China, which shows how popular the game is in the country. The game took the top spot in the App Store.
Genshin Impact from miHoYo stands strong in third place on the overall list. Candy Crush Saga, a free-to-play puzzle game by publisher King, took fourth place. Free Fire, despite being banned in India, has also retained its spot and is among the top 10 grossing games for the month.
Pokemon Go made a comeback to the top 10 list in seventh place while Uma Musume is out of the top 10. DBZ Dokkan Battle from Bandai Namco occupied 10th place in the overall list.
Top 10 grossing mobile games of February 2022
1. Honor of Kings by Tencent
2. PUBG Mobile by Tencent
3. Genshin Impact by miHoYo
4. Candy Crush Saga by King
5. Roblox by Roblox
6. Coin Master by Moon Active
7. Pokemon Go by Niantic
8. Lineage W by NCSoft
9. Free Fire by Garena
10. DBZ Dokkan battle by Bandai Namco
Global mobile market saw a dip
In February 2022, players spent $6.6 billion on mobile games across the App Store and Google Play, down 7.6% year-over-year and 10% month-over-month.
The United States accounted for $1.9 billion in total revenues, or 28.6%, making it the world's largest revenue market. Japan had the second-highest revenue, with 18.8 percent, followed by China (data from only the App store as Google Play is unavailable here) with 17%.