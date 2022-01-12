PUBG Mobile generated $244 million worldwide in December 2021

With the launch of PUBG Mobile in 2018, Tencent made the famous PC game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) even more accessible. Over the resultant years, the mobile title has grown rapidly and remained at the top of the charts.

PUBG Mobile crossed $244 million in earnings in December 2021

Data Analytics site Sensor Tower has published a new report showing that Tencent's offering became the highest-grossing mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with $244 million in player spending, a 36.7% year-on-year growth.

The title retained the top spot in the Apple App Store but slipped to eighth place in the Google Play Store.

China accounted for 68.3% of the game's revenue, followed by the United States with 6% and Turkey with 5.5%. The famous battle royale title has generated more than $7 billion in revenue since its release.

Genshin Impact by miHoYo, the top grosser in September 2021, was the second most grossing title in December, with $134.3 million in earnings. China accounted for around 28%, followed by 23.4% from the United States.

Roblox was the third highest-grossing mobile game of December 2021, followed by Coin Master and Honor of Kings, the highest-grossing mobile game with more than $10 billion in revenue since its inception.

The most downloaded game of 2021, Free Fire, was the eighth highest-grossing game overall and the second highest-grossing game on the Google Play Store. The title crossed 247 million downloads in 2021.

Top ten grossing mobile games of December 2021

PUBG Mobile by Tencent Genshin Impact by miHoyo Roblox by Roblox Coin Master by Moon Active Honor of Kings by Tencent Candy Crush Saga by King Pokemon Go by Niantic Garena Free Fire Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent Lineage W by NCSoft

USA continues to dominate market

Players spent $7.4 billion on mobile games across the App Store and Google Play in December 2021, a decrease of about 2% y-o-y. Yet, compared to the previous month, it was up 4%.

The US accounted for $2.2 billion of the total revenues, or around 30%, making it the world's top revenue market. The second-highest revenue was generated in Japan at 20.3%, followed by China (only app store) at 15.7%.

Edited by Ravi Iyer