PUBG Mobile gets a new character - Andy

Andy is the new character to join PUBG Mobile who is available in EvoGround mode

Andy is a puppet master with top-notch combat skills and has come for revenge

PUBG MOBILE’s newest character Andy has just joined the game at 1200 UC, let’s take a look at what he brings to the table:

PUBG Mobile - Andy character

About Andy:

Andy is the fourth character to join the battle royale game alongside Victor, Carlo, and Sara, and similar to the rest he will be available in EvoGround mode.

Andy is a puppet master who had to retire due to an accident that made him lose his voice.

Puppetmaster Andy

Andy’s skills:

After the unfortunate accident wherein he lost his voice, Andy had an eye for revenge and decided to play with dangerous toys instead.

Soon enough, Andy emerged into a master of guns with top-notch combat skills. His ability allows him to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns up to 16 percent. The speed of the drawing and holstering of guns can be increased and the emotes, voice commands along with other features can be gained by leveling up the character to level 10.

Andy character skills

Additionally, there are various cosmetic items that are available for Andy, which can be found in the chest on the shop section of the game.

Andy character emote

To know more about Andy, here is a video that encapsulates all the required information.