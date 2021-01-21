PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Finals kick off on January 21st

Watch as the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE esports competition gets underway, streamed from Dubai, with the 16 best teams in the world battling it out for a $1,200,000 USD prize pool for the PMGC Finals and the ultimate accolade: to be crowned the Global Champions.

PMGC Finals is live, starting January 21st-24th at 14:25 GMT+4 on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

It’s time for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) Finals, the most anticipated tournament in PUBG MOBILE esports history. With Qualcomm Technologies as the title sponsor, OnePlus as the smartphone sponsor, and Mountain Dew as the beverage sponsor, the finals will be hosted live from Dubai and streamed all over the world from January 21-24, 2021.

The tournament wraps up what has been a record-breaking year for PUBG MOBILE esports, culminating with the 16 best teams in the world fighting for their share of PMGC total prize pool- $2,000,000 USD, the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE esports history for a single tournament. The PMGC Finals will be available to watch on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

PUBG

PMGC League, which concluded with an explosive Super Weekend on December 20th, 2020, showcased the very best of PUBG MOBILE professional play thus far, providing fans around the world with four weeks of nail-biting battle, pitting 24 teams from various tournaments against each other across 60 intense matches.

The top 16 punched their tickets to Dubai, with Four Angry Men coming in first place, followed by Bigetron Red Aliens in second and RRQ Athena in third. The Finals will be streamed from Dubai; All 16 teams will be competing in isolation on a dedicated network under the safe and fair environment as they continue on their path to PUBG MOBILE professional esports teams.

Advertisement

The 16 teams who will compete in the prestigious PMGC Finals are:

Four Angry Men

Bigetron Red Aliens

RRQ Athena

Konina Power

Klas Digital Athletics

Secret Jin

Futbolist

Nova XQF

POWER888 KPS

Abrupt Slayers

Alpha7 Esports

Z3US Esports

Natus Vincere

Aerowolf Limax

Team Secret

A1 Esports

“2020 has seen us announce the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE history, it has seen our fans break viewership records, and is now coming to a close with the very best 16 teams from across the world making history in Dubai. This is a testament to all we can continue to achieve, now and in the future” said James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports.

“I’m really excited to watch the highest caliber teams compete for what is the most prestigious accolade in PUBG MOBILE history, and to crown the inaugural PMGC Champions on the last day of Finals,” he continued.

The PMGC Finals are proudly supported by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector, and Dubai Sports Council, the official government body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate of Dubai.

The official title sponsor of PMGC is Qualcomm Technologies who deliver the ultimate gaming advantage with Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, a full arsenal of hardware and software features that can be fully integrated into top-tier smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G Mobile Platforms.

Advertisement

OnePlus is a leading global mobile technology company featuring the ultra-fast OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. OnePlus 8T, powered by the Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform, is the official smartphone to be used in PMGC Finals.

Mountain Dew is the proud beverage partner of PMGC as well as multiple tournaments in 2020FUELing the next generation of gaming talent.

The PMGC is the pinnacle of the new PUBG MOBILE esports program, being the first tournament of this magnitude it sets up what is going to be an even more competitive 2021. The program offers one of the most robust structures in esports with a clear and accessible path to pro.

From local regional events, through to the widely expanded PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) to the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL), to now the PMGC. PUBG MOBILE’s new competitive ecosystem has been thoughtfully designed to give all players from the grassroots to professional level the opportunity to “Be the #1”, and to earn their cut of a $14,000,000 USD prize pool this year.

For more information about upcoming PUBG MOBILE esports news, stay tuned at Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

You can watch the PMGC Finals on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels, with the event kicking off at 14:25 GMT+4 on January 21st, 2021.

Advertisement

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.