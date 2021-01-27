PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020: Player Awards

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship came to an end today after 4 gruelling days of competition. At the end of day, Nova Esports from China came out on top and were crowned the PUBG Mobile Global Championship winners, taking home the massive prize-pool of USD 700,000.

Following them in second place was another Chinese side, 4 Angry Men(4AM), who took home the prize money of USD 200,000. The third place in the event was secured by Zeus Esports from Mongolia, who took home the third place prize of USD 100,000.

The players and teams gave their absolute best in the competition, which turned out to be a true spectacle for the audiences. The Global Championship was the most viewed event in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Sukk from 4 Angry Men (4AM) was awarded the MVP of the PMGC Finals. The player from China performed exceptionally well throughout the 4 days of the tournament, both as an IGL and as a fragger.

He secured a total of 54 Kills while dealing a total damage of 11,510. He also survived for a total of 631 minutes and 9 seconds. His overall contribution to the team was 27.6% and he took home the USD 15,000 associated with the MVP prize.

To felicitate the players, PUBG Mobile also gave out awards for excelling in various categories throughout the league stage and the finals of the tournament. Players were awarded in a total of 5 categories, which were:

4am Suk

1.) Gunslinger: The award was given out to the player with the most kills in the tournament. Sukk from the 4 Angry Men (4AM) won the title in an emphatic fashion with a total of 203 kills in 89 matches. In the process, he dealt 31,512 damage, while landing a total of 40 headshots.

RRQ Beer11

2.) Eagle Eye: The Eagle Eye award was given to the player who killed the enemy player from the farthest distance. This award was won by the Thai player Beer11 from RRQ Athena. He secured the kill from a massive distance of 463 meters.

BTR Ryzen

3.) Grenade Master: The Grenade master was given to the player who had the most grenade kills in the tournament. Ryzen from Bigetron Red Aliens (BTR RA) won this award by securing a total of 26 Grenade Kills in the tournament.

A1 ESports Dante

4.) The Survivor: PUBG Mobile's survivor title was given to the player who survived the most throughout the duration of the tournament. This award went to Dante from the Bangladeshi team A1 eSports.

He won the award after surviving for a total of 2073 minutes and 56 seconds. In the process, he also secured a total of 49 kills, while dealing a total damage of 9238. His longest survival time was 25 minutes and 56 seconds.

Lovazin

5.) Field Medic: This title was awarded to the PUBG Mobile player that carried out the most revives in the tournament. It was claimed by Turkish player Lovazin from Team Futbolist. He pulled off 67 revives in the tournament.

This PUBG Mobile tournament marked the completion of the 2020 PUBG Mobile Esports season. It will be interesting to see which new teams will enter the scene next season and how much impact will they have.