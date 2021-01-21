The first day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals has now concluded. Klas Digital Athletics is leading the overall table at the end of the day with 31 kills and 80 points, with Four Angry Men following close behind with 34 kills and 75 points. Natus Vincere is in third place with 30 kills and 68 points.

The Global Championship is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament to date, and is scheduled from 21st to 24th January 2021. A total of 16 teams that have qualified from the League Stage are battling it out for the title and a massive prize pool of 1.2 Million USD. The League Stages were scheduled from November 24th to December 20th, and was won by the Chinese team Four Angry Men.

PUBG Mobile Global championship Finals day 1 overall standings

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, played on Erangel, with nine kills, while Natus Vincere finished behind them in second place with nine eliminations. Klas Digital Athletics followed them in third place with seven frags. Hasaki from 4 AM was awarded the MVP award for three kills.

On Miramar, the second match was clinched by Abrupt Slayers with eight kills, while A1 Esports finished in second with six frags. RRQ Athena was in the third spot with five eliminations.

The third match on Vikendi saw Klas Digital Athletics come out on top with eight kills, while Power888 KPS secured second place with ten frags. Sylas was the MVP with four kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was notched up by Natus Vincere, who managed nine kills. Oldboy from NaVi clutched it at the last moment, and was awarded the MVP with four kills.

The fifth game on Sanhok was won by Secret Jin with five kills, while Konina Power finished behind them in second with seven eliminations. TSJ Kenqzo bagged the MVP title with five kills.

The sixth and final game of the day, played on Erangel, was again won by Four Angry Men with 11 kills, followed by Alpha 7 Esports with six kills.

Top 3 Players from PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals day 1

A total of six matches will be contested in a day. Fans can watch the Finals broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel at 4.30 PM IST.