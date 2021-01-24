The second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals has now concluded. Klas Digital Athletics led the table at the end of the day with 59 kills and 139 points. Team Secret Malaysia was close behind with 57 kills and129 points. Nova XQF is in third place with 61 kills and 128 points.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament to date, scheduled from January 21st to 24th. A total of 16 teams qualified from the league stage, battling it out for the title and a massive prize pool of 1.2 million USD.

The league stages were scheduled from November 24th to December 20th and was won by the Chinese team Four Angry Men.

PUBG Mobile Global championship Finals: Day 2 overall standings

PMGC Finals Overall standings after day 2

Natus Vincere claimed the first match of the day, played on Erangel, with 13 kills, while Secret Jin finished behind them in second place with nine eliminations. Futbolist followed them in third place with one frag. Oldboy from Navi was awarded the MVP award for seven kills.

On Miramar, the second match was clinched by Klas Digital Athletics with ten kills, while 4 AM finished in second with fifteen frags. Alpha 7 was in the third spot with five eliminations.

The third match on Vikendi saw Nova XQF come out on top with seven kills, while Futbolist secured second place with five frags. Nova Order was the MVP with three kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was notched up by Bigetron RA, who managed 14 kills. Luxxy from Bigetron RA was awarded the MVP with five kills.

Advertisement

The fifth game on Sanhok was won by Aerowolf Limax with nine kills, while Konina Power finished behind them in second with six eliminations. Aero Spaov bagged the MVP title with four kills.

They did not fear anything! They had a goal in mind and went for the aggressive finish. Well done to @NovaEsportsTeam for that chicken dinner! 🍗 #PMGC



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/qzEbMiB7XR — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 24, 2021

The sixth game of the day, played on Erangel, was won once again by Nova XQF with nine kills, followed by Abrupt Slayers with nine kills. Nova Order bagged the MVP title with eight kills in the match.

No one expected this outcome between @bigetronesports and @teamsecret! What a great finish to the end of the 2nd Day of the #PMGC Finals.



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/ymdKZFpEPZ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 24, 2021

The last and final match of the day played on Erangel was clinched by Team Secret Malaysia with eight kills. Bigetron RA secured second place with eight kills.

Advertisement

Top 3 Fraggers after day 2

A total of eight matches will be contested in a day. Fans can watch the Finals broadcast on the PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel at 4.30 PM IST.