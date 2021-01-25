The third day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals came to an end today. The day was filled with exhilarating tournament action and saw the Chinese team 4 Angry Men (4AM) fragging out heavily. They took the top spot with 112 Kills and 227 points.

Following them very closely at the second place was Zeus Esports with 117 Kills and 227 points (4AM were ahead due to more placement points than Zeus Esports). Nova Esports secured third place at the end of the day with 103 Kills and 222 Points.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship is the final event of the PUBG Mobile season of 2020, initially scheduled from January 21st to 24th. It was later postponed to take place from January 24th to 26th. The tournament promises a massive prize-pool of $1.2 million, with 16 teams fighting it for ultimate glory.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Day 3 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals overall standings after day 3

The first match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Team Futbolist with 15 kills to their name. Following them at second place was Konina Power with four kills. 4 Angry Men (4AM) finished third with a total of four kills.

The second match of the day was played in Miramar. This match was claimed by the 4 Angry Men(4AM) with eight kills. Finishing behind them in second place was A7 eSports, with nine kills to its name. Zeus Esports took third place with two kills.

The third match of the day played on Vikendi was won by the Indonesian team Bigetron Red Aliens(BTR RA) with ten kills. In second place was Zeus Esports, who had 12 kills in this game. Klas Digital Athletics with five kills claimed third place.

The fourth match of the day, played again on Erangel, was claimed by Team Secret Jin with 12 kills. Finishing behind them at the second and third place were Konina Power and Zeus eSports with seven and 5 kills, respectively.

Advertisement

The fifth match of the day and the 18th match of the tournament was played on Sanhok. Zeus Esports won the match with a total of 16 kills. Nova Esports finished second with nine Kills, while Team Secret Jin took third spot with two kills.

The sixth match of the day was played on Erangel and was secured by Nova Esports with seven kills. Following them at the second place were RRQ Athena with five kills. Third place was taken by Natus Vincere (NAVI), with 14 kills to their name.

Advertisement

The seventh match of the day was played on Sanhok and was won by Aerowolf Limax from Indonesia with five kills. In second and third place were Nova Esports and Natus Vincere (NAVI), with six and seven kills.

The final match of the day was once again played on Erangel, and was won by 4 Angry Men with 15 kills. Following them at second place were A1 Esports with 10 kills. Third place was taken by Zeus Esports with six kills.

With just one day to go in the finals, it will be interesting to see which team holds their nerve and wins the title.