PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals to resume today, new schedule released

PUBG Mobile fans will be delighted to hear that the second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals will resume from today, 24th January 2021, and will conclude on 26th January 2021. The matches will start at 4:30 PM IST.

The number of matches to be played saw an increment to seven per day as compared to six earlier.

The PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero is LIVE today with Day 2!



We will be resuming today at 15:00 GMT+4! Appreciate your patience and continuous support.

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 24, 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals Day 2 Map order

Map 1 : Erangel

Map 2 : Miramar

Map 3 : Vikendi

Map 4 : Erangel

Map 5 : Sanhok

Map 6 : Erangel

Map 7 : Erangel

The PMGC Finals were scheduled to take place at the Coca-Cola Stadium in Dubai, UAE from 21st to 24th January. However, a few days before the event, three players tested positive for COVID-19. Taking health and safety into consideration, the officials decided to organize the finals from their hotel rooms on a dedicated network instead of gathering at the venue.

However, this sudden change resulted in various tech and network problems, due to which Day 2 and Day 3 of the PMGC Finals were postponed.

PUBG Mobile Esports apologized to their fans for not being able to bring the matches to them, adding that they appreciate the patience and support they have received.

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 23, 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC 2021) is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament ever, boasting a massive prize pool of 1.2 million USD.

The league stages were scheduled from November 24th to December 20th. In this stage, 24 top teams around the world battled for 16 spots in the finals. Four Angry Men emerged victorious in the league stages.

Six matches were held during the first day of the finals. Klas Digital Athletics is leading the overall table, with 31 kills and 80 points, with Four Angry Men following close behind, with 34 kills and 75 points. Natus Vincere stood in third place, with 30 kills and 68 points.

To the shock of many fans, PMWL West winners Futbolist and PMWL East champions Bigetron RA are sitting at 15th and 16th position, respectively.