PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 format announced

Level Infinite and Krafton announced the format for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025 on the final day of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. The prestigious annual tournament will be held in Thailand in November and December this year. A total of 39 teams from across the world will engage against each other for the title.

The publishers also announced that the Sanhok map would be replaced by Rondo in official PUBG Mobile esports events, including PMGC 2025. The upcoming regional PMSL fall events will also feature Rondo. This map was added to the game earlier this year.

PMGC 2025 to feature a new format

Level Infinite introduces a new format for Global Championship 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The sixth edition of the Global Championship will be played in a different format compared to previous seasons. A total of 38 teams will fight in the League Stage for 15 spots in the Grand Finals. One team from the host nation (Thailand) will be invited directly to the Grand Finals.

The League will take place in three different phases: Gauntlet, Group Stage, and Last Chance. Here is the format for the League Stage:

Gauntlet Stage

This initial stage of the PMGC 2025 will take place over three days. Sixteen teams from regional events will clash against each other for six spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom 10 teams will move to the next phase.

Slots distribution for Global Championship 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Group Stage

The Group Stage will feature a total of 32 teams, including 22 teams from regional events and 10 teams from the Gauntlet. These 32 teams will be divided into two groups. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the Grand Finals.

The fifth to 12th placed teams from both groups will move to the Last Chance, while the bottom four teams will face elimination from PMGC 2025.

Last Chance

Sixteen teams from the Group Stage will compete for one spot in the Grand Finals. The top performer will advance to the final, and the bottom 15 teams will be eliminated from the event.

Global Championship 2025 to feature Rondo map (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Grand Finals

The Grand Finals will feature 16 teams, including six teams from Gauntlet, eight from Group Stage, one from Last Chance, and one team from the host country.

The previous edition of the Global Championship 2025 was held in London, where Dplus from South Korea emerged as champions. It features a $3 million prize pool.

