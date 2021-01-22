PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals Day 2 Postponed

In a developement that disappointed PUBG Mobile eSports fans around the world, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Day 2 was postponed, after the PUBG Mobile team encountered several technical issues.

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Announcement: pic.twitter.com/mfo8PGQuzz — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 22, 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship Finals: Day 2 postponed

In an official announcement through various social media platforms, PUBG Mobile officials announced that they were unable to hold the matches of Day 2 due to some issues.

They further explained that in order to maintain the quality of the competition, they were temporarily suspending the matches of Day 2. The officials also apologised to the fans and players for the long delays and the resultant inconvenience caused.

The officials also assured the fans that they were diligently working to solve the issues, and even went on to promise the fans that they would inform them whenever the Day 2 matches can be resumed. They also appreciated the patience and support of the fans.

Earlier, the PMGC 2020 Final was shifted online after three players, whose identities remain undisclosed, were tested COVID positive.

The players competed from their hotel rooms in complete isolation during the first day of the event to ensure safety.

Initially, the finals of the tournament was supposed to be a LAN affair and was scheduled to be held in the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

Here is the overall rankings from Day 1 Match 6 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Which team surprised you the most today? Who are you looking forward to see come out on-top winning tomorrow? Let us know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/5bFfYKVCSL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 21, 2021

Eariler during the day, PUBG Mobile also announced that they were increasing the total number of matches of the remaining days from to 6 to 7, to compensate for the network issues the players faced during Day 1.

Yesterday, at the End of Day 1, after the completion of 6 matches, Klas Digital Athletics stood at the top of the table with 80 points. Following them in second place were 4 Angry Men (4AM) with 75 points, while the third place was taken by Natus Vincere (NAVI) with 68 points.