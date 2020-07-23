PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020 teams & schedule announced 

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official gaming event that will feature 32 gaming streamers/professionals. These 32 players were selected out of 64 players on the basis of in-game voting.
The first match is scheduled to be played on 29th July 2020. Indian teams will compete with MENA (Middle East and Africa) teams on 30th July. The matches will start at 5 PM IST and will go on till 7.30 PM IST.
From India, two teams will play against teams from MENA countries on 30th July:-
- TEAM MORTAL:- MORTAL(CAPTAIN), SOUL REGALTOS, SOUL VIPER
- TEAM SCOUT:- SCOUT(CAPTAIN), DYNAMO, TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN
Top players and influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East, and Africa, South East Asia, and Europe are the regions included.
Global Extreme Challenge All-Star Team
North America and the European Union
- TEAM KY BOWMAN
- TEAM JACK OSBOURNE
- TEAM ALEYNA TILKI
- TEAM Kevin De Bruyne
South America
- TEAM PAULO DYBALA
- TEAM LEVINHO
- TEAM YUREM ROJAS
- TEAM MARIAN SANTOS
Southeast Asia:
- TEAM GADING
- TEAM AURELIE
- TEAM JAY CHANATHIP
- TEAM HIEN HO
South Asia, Middle East & North Africa
- TEAM SCOUT
- TEAM MORTAL
- TEAM OM SAYF
- TEAM PIKACHU
The top 50% influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July.
- BTR ALICE
- TACAZ
- ONIC MUTE
- SECRET BIUBIU
- BANGPEN
- MASTERRAMEN
- ABCT36 GAMING
- NGAN SAT THU
- WYNSANITY
- SEVOU
- ROLEX
- PANDA
- ATRO
- OM SAYF
- AEDDI407
- PIKACHU
- DOCH
- DREAM PUBG
- MEZARCI
- OLDBOY
- ALUCAROV2
- DEXTROGER
- DON TACHO
- ALPOXZEN
- FLASHZITO
- RISERBECK
- NATO GAMER
- EILOCOSANTIARG
- MORTAL
- SCOUT
- DYNAMO
- REGALTOS
Vote for your favourite stars
You can vote for your favourite PUBG Mobile players by going to Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The team with the highest votes will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.Published 23 Jul 2020, 16:14 IST