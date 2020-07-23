PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020 teams & schedule announced 

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official gaming event that will feature 32 gaming streamers/professionals. These 32 players were selected out of 64 players on the basis of in-game voting.

The first match is scheduled to be played on 29th July 2020. Indian teams will compete with MENA (Middle East and Africa) teams on 30th July. The matches will start at 5 PM IST and will go on till 7.30 PM IST.

From India, two teams will play against teams from MENA countries on 30th July:-

TEAM MORTAL:- MORTAL(CAPTAIN), SOUL REGALTOS, SOUL VIPER

TEAM SCOUT:- SCOUT(CAPTAIN), DYNAMO, TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN

Top players and influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East, and Africa, South East Asia, and Europe are the regions included.

Global Extreme Challenge All-Star Team

North America and the European Union

TEAM KY BOWMAN

TEAM JACK OSBOURNE

TEAM ALEYNA TILKI

TEAM Kevin De Bruyne

South America

TEAM PAULO DYBALA

TEAM LEVINHO

TEAM YUREM ROJAS

TEAM MARIAN SANTOS

Southeast Asia:

TEAM GADING

TEAM AURELIE

TEAM JAY CHANATHIP

TEAM HIEN HO

South Asia, Middle East & North Africa

TEAM SCOUT

TEAM MORTAL

TEAM OM SAYF

TEAM PIKACHU

The top 50% influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July.

Vote for your favourite stars

You can vote for your favourite PUBG Mobile players by going to Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The team with the highest votes will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.

