PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020 teams & schedule announced 

Modified 23 Jul 2020, 16:14 IST
News
PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official gaming event that will feature 32 gaming streamers/professionals. These 32 players were selected out of 64 players on the basis of in-game voting.

The first match is scheduled to be played on 29th July 2020. Indian teams will compete with MENA (Middle East and Africa) teams on 30th July. The matches will start at 5 PM IST and will go on till 7.30 PM IST.

From India, two teams will play against teams from MENA countries on 30th July:-

  • TEAM MORTAL:- MORTAL(CAPTAIN), SOUL REGALTOS, SOUL VIPER
  • TEAM SCOUT:- SCOUT(CAPTAIN), DYNAMO, TSM-ENTITY JONATHAN

Top players and influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. India, North America, Middle East, and Africa, South East Asia, and Europe are the regions included.

Global Extreme Challenge All-Star Team

North America and the European Union

  • TEAM KY BOWMAN
  • TEAM JACK OSBOURNE
  • TEAM ALEYNA TILKI
  • TEAM Kevin De Bruyne
South America

  • TEAM PAULO DYBALA
  • TEAM LEVINHO
  • TEAM YUREM ROJAS
  • TEAM MARIAN SANTOS

Southeast Asia:

  • TEAM GADING
  • TEAM AURELIE
  • TEAM JAY CHANATHIP
  • TEAM HIEN HO

South Asia, Middle East & North Africa

  • TEAM SCOUT
  • TEAM MORTAL
  • TEAM OM SAYF
  • TEAM PIKACHU

The top 50% influencers from each region will participate in the Global Extreme Challenge. Voting was held from 23rd June to 6th July.

  1. BTR ALICE
  2. TACAZ
  3. ONIC MUTE
  4. SECRET BIUBIU
  5. BANGPEN
  6. MASTERRAMEN
  7. ABCT36 GAMING
  8. NGAN SAT THU
  9. WYNSANITY
  10. SEVOU
  11. ROLEX
  12. PANDA
  13. ATRO
  14. OM SAYF
  15. AEDDI407
  16. PIKACHU
  17. DOCH
  18. DREAM PUBG
  19. MEZARCI
  20. OLDBOY
  21. ALUCAROV2
  22. DEXTROGER
  23. DON TACHO
  24. ALPOXZEN
  25. FLASHZITO
  26. RISERBECK
  27. NATO GAMER
  28. EILOCOSANTIARG
  29. MORTAL
  30. SCOUT
  31. DYNAMO
  32. REGALTOS

Vote for your favourite stars

You can vote for your favourite PUBG Mobile players by going to Twitter and using the hashtag pubgmxchallenge9 for Mortal and pubgmxchallenge10 for Scout. The team with the highest votes will receive Global Extreme Challenge Show Match Points.

Published 23 Jul 2020, 16:14 IST
