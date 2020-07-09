PUBG Mobile: Global Extreme Challenge 2020 finalists revealed

Top 50% influencers from each region will participate in PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge.

Voting for PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge was held from 23rd June to 6th July.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge is an official gaming event that will feature 32 gaming influencers. These 32 influencers were selected out of 64 influencers on the basis of voting.

The voting process was really simple and held in the game. Players had to login into the game and go to the events center to buy roses. These roses could be used to increase the popularity of any influencer.

PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge India finalists

From India, the influencers who got the maximum votes are:

Mortal: Naman 'Mortal' Mathur is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile players and Youtuber. He is also the owner and leader of Team Soul which is India's most famous clan.

Dynamo: Aaditya 'Dynamo' Sawant has more than 7.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 1.8 million on Instagram. He is also the owner of the famous Hydra Clan.

Scout: Tanmay 'Scout' Singh is one of the most experienced players in the PUBG Mobile community. He is active since 2018 and is known for his extraordinary mid and long-range sprays. He has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Regaltos: Parv' Regaltos' Singh is one of the rising stars in the Indian PUBG Mobile scene. He has around 1.2 million subscribers on Youtube and 650k on Instagram. He is also a member of Team Soul.

Apart from these 4 influencers from India, 28 more influencers have been selected from different regions. They are:

BTR ALICE TACAZ ONIC MUTE SECRET BIUBIU BANGPEN MASTERRAMEN ABCT36 GAMING NGAN SAT THU WYNSANITY SEVOU ROLEX PANDA ATRO OM SAYF AEDDI407 PIKACHU DOCH DREAM PUBG MEZARCI OLDBOY ALUCAROV2 DEXTROGER DON TACHO ALPOXZEN FLASHZITO RISERBECK NATO GAMER EILOCOSANTIARG MORTAL DYNAMO SCOUT SOUL REGALTOS