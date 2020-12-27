PUBG Mobile: Gunz Esports crowned PMSC 2020 Arabia champions

Moroccan team Gunz Esports has been crowned as the winner of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) Arabia 2020, which was scheduled from 24th to 26th December 2020. The tournament boasted a massive prize pool of 100,000 USD.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, this year's PMSC was played online. Sixteen top teams from the Middle East region were invited to participate in the tournament.

Twelve matches were played in the span of 3 days, with 4 matches being played each day.

PMSC 2020 Arabia Teams

Gunz Esports topped the points table at the end of the event, with 69 kills and 165 points. Rico Infinity Team followed close behind with 78 kills and 150 points. Meanwhile, Frag Machines took the third position with 61 kills and 130 points.

Overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2020

Rico Infinity Team secured the highest number of kills in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge (PMSC) 2020 with 78 kills

Gunz Esports (165 points) Rico Infinity Team (150 points) Frag Machines (130 points) Iraqi Elite (120 points) YaLLa Esports (108 points) Arab GSG (97 points) Fate Esports (93 points) Headquarters (88 points) Nasr Esports (79 points) Sarok Team (76 points) The Spark Esports (71 points) Sudor Esports (57 points) The Force (52 points) Osh Tekk Warriors (50 points) SNP Team (44 points) Badinan Squad (33 points)

The previous edition of the Star Challenge was held in Riyadh from 12th to 14th December 2019. It had a prize pool of 300,000 USD, and Team Unique was crowned as the winner.