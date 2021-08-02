PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,040,818 accounts this week

In recent years, Tencent's PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful mobile games. It grossed $213 million in June alone, estimates data analyst site Sensor Tower.

If you're looking for a pick-me-up today, you've come to the right post 🤗 Sign up for our All-Talent Championship via the All-Talent Championship Lucky Draw event in-game now! 🍀📲 You could win amazing FREE PERMANENT rewards! 🎁✨ #PUBGMAllTalent #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/8wIIB33wEy — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 30, 2021

Even though the game has become increasingly popular, a few players have been using third-party scripts/hacks to gain unfair advantages.

In order to prevent cheaters in the game, the developers have implemented a robust anti-cheat system.

The PUBG Mobile team also provides weekly reports so the public can learn about the different types of cheats employed and the number of blocked accounts.

The PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report for July 23rd to July 29th

A total of 1,040,818 accounts were permanently suspended by Tencent last week, i.e., from July 23rd to July 29th, for using hacks. However, the number is a decline of 38 percent over last week.

Don't use hacks to change your look! 🍳👗👕 From 7/23-7/29, we permanently banned 1,040,818 accounts from accessing our game. The main reasons include:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision



Learn more 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfvp3Z #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan pic.twitter.com/jLTzlHrAgV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 1, 2021

PUBG Mobile accounts barred in different tiers by percentage

2% of Conqueror tier accounts

5% of Ace tier accounts

20% of Crown tier accounts

20% of Diamond tier accounts

11% of Platinum tier account

12% of Gold tier accounts

13% of Silver-tier accounts

17% of Bronze tier accounts

Types of cheats used

About 12% of cheaters were banned because they used auto-aim hacks to enhance their accuracy.

The X-Ray hack is used to see their opponents through cover and walls. Nearly 11% of cheaters used this technique.

10% of cheaters unfairly used movement advantages provided by speed hacks.

Modification of area damage hacking led to the suspension of 5% of hackers.

A whopping 52% of the hackers were grounded for tampering with their character.

Approximately 10% of the players were banned for unknown reasons.

Mid-tiers accounted for 51% of banned accounts, demonstrating that a new type of hack was being used.

There is a possibility that the new hack was related to the character of the players. 52% of the total hackers, or more than 500K accounts, were blocked due to the modification of the character model.

In addition, Tencent encourages players to report suspicious activity using the in-game report feature, which assists developers in catching cheaters.

