PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,040,818 accounts this week

In recent years, Tencent's PUBG Mobile has been one of the most successful mobile games. It grossed $213 million in June alone, estimates data analyst site Sensor Tower.
Even though the game has become increasingly popular, a few players have been using third-party scripts/hacks to gain unfair advantages.
In order to prevent cheaters in the game, the developers have implemented a robust anti-cheat system.
The PUBG Mobile team also provides weekly reports so the public can learn about the different types of cheats employed and the number of blocked accounts.
A total of 1,040,818 accounts were permanently suspended by Tencent last week, i.e., from July 23rd to July 29th, for using hacks. However, the number is a decline of 38 percent over last week.
PUBG Mobile accounts barred in different tiers by percentage
- 2% of Conqueror tier accounts
- 5% of Ace tier accounts
- 20% of Crown tier accounts
- 20% of Diamond tier accounts
- 11% of Platinum tier account
- 12% of Gold tier accounts
- 13% of Silver-tier accounts
- 17% of Bronze tier accounts
Types of cheats used
- About 12% of cheaters were banned because they used auto-aim hacks to enhance their accuracy.
- The X-Ray hack is used to see their opponents through cover and walls. Nearly 11% of cheaters used this technique.
- 10% of cheaters unfairly used movement advantages provided by speed hacks.
- Modification of area damage hacking led to the suspension of 5% of hackers.
- A whopping 52% of the hackers were grounded for tampering with their character.
- Approximately 10% of the players were banned for unknown reasons.
Mid-tiers accounted for 51% of banned accounts, demonstrating that a new type of hack was being used.
There is a possibility that the new hack was related to the character of the players. 52% of the total hackers, or more than 500K accounts, were blocked due to the modification of the character model.
In addition, Tencent encourages players to report suspicious activity using the in-game report feature, which assists developers in catching cheaters.