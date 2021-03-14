PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,110,842 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile by Tencent was the highest-grossing game of February 2021, with more than $250 million in revenues. The game grossed more than $2.5 billion in 2020, the highest revenue generated for any mobile title.

The driving force behind its unprecedented success are the stunning graphics, intense gameplay, and updates laden with new experiences. With updates lining up every other week or month, the developers not only provide new features but also flush out bugs and glitches in-game.

To prevent cheaters from ruining the experience, PUBG Mobile developers have had a dedicated anti-cheat system in place. Upon detecting any wrongdoing, it will immediately ban the user permanently from gaining access to the game. They also publish weekly reports informing fans about the actions they have taken against the cheaters.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report

PUBG Mobile has now released its 25th report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week: March 5th to 11th. This week's report revealed that over 1,110,842 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

In the latest report, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,573,454 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 41% fewer cheaters compared to the previous week.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

A total of conqueror tier accounts that were banned were 1%, while the ace tier accounts and crown tier accounts that were banned were 7% and 12%.

In the lower tier, 13% accounts were banned in the diamond tier, while 11% of the accounts banned were platinum tier.

10% gold, 12% silver, and 34% bronze accounts were also banned.

The developers also gave out the information regarding the type of cheats used

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

29% of the cheats banned were auto-aim, which automatically let players shoot their enemies using third-party software.

Around 28% of the cheats used were the X-ray vision type, which were used to see through walls, revealing the position of the players and allowing cheaters to gain an unfair advantage.

19% of the hacks used were speed hacks for a boost in speed. This was to put the enemy player in a disadvantageous position when shooting the cheater.

7% of the cheaters received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, which allowed the cheaters to gain an increased area damage while firing the bullets.

PUBG Mobile handed 1% of the hackers' bans because they modified their character model using third-party software to gain an unfair edge over the legit players.

The remaining 16% of the player-base were banned for using unknown third-party software.

With the measure's taken against the hackers getting stricter, it will be interesting to see if the cheaters learn from this and stop such unfair practices.