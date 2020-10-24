PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,124,746  accounts in one week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile games in the world. But with soaring popularity comes a host of cheaters. Hence, to combat these hacks and maintain fair play, the developers have created several anti-cheat systems like the Video Review System.

They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have been taking against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has published its eighth report for cheaters who have been banned over a week, i.e., from 16th October to 22nd October.

From October 16th-22nd, 1,124,746 accounts have been permanently suspended from accessing our game, out of which these are the majority of the reasons:



This week's report revealed that over 1,124,746 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts got suspended. And the second one saw 1,838,223 suspended accounts. Last week they suspended 2,872,644 accounts for cheating.

Here's a break-up of the accounts that have been banned:

Banned accounts pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

8% of Ace tier accounts

15% of Crown tier accounts

22% of Diamond tier accounts

20% of Platinum tier account

15% of Gold tier accounts

7% of Silver tier accounts

12% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

29% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using . Around 32% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 17% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 9% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions for using a , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 2% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the hack to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 11% got banned due to reasons not specified.

This week PUBG Mobile has banned 60% fewer cheaters as compared to the previous week.

Cheating can be reported via three main channels:

Option 1: The In-game Reporting System

Option 2: Customer Service

Option 3: The PUBG MOBILE Community

PUBG Mobile anti-cheat feature now in play

PUBG Mobile aims to provide a fair gameplay environment for every player, for which the developers have created a new anti-cheat feature called the Video Review Station.

With this system, players will decide whether the reported gamer in the video is hacking or not. If the maximum number of responses point to the latter as guilty, the officials will review the footage for further verification.

Players reviewing the videos are called investigators, and the top investigators will receive the title of Master Investigator. If an investigator assists with 21 correct judgments in a week, then he/she will receive three classic crate coupons as a reward.