PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,259,457 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, a pioneer in battle royale games and a title that revolutionized mobile gaming, has enjoyed quite some success over the past two years. It has broken numerous records in terms of downloads and revenue and is still among the top-grossing games in the world.

The ease of access and thrill of BR action are what fans enjoy in the game, with PUBG Mobile generating almost $1.5 billion in first half of 2021.

Pre-registered users have passed 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Million! 😯🙌📈 Pre-register for PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION now and get one FREE permanent outfit as soon as the new update drops! 🤩🎁💯



To pre-register, visit 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/YXMNSzuOhM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 2, 2021

However, with such success, the game has had to face some obstacles in the form of cheaters and hackers. PUBG Mobile officials have taken strict measures to counter such activities to make the playing environment fair for its player base.

The developers of the game have put in place an anti-cheat system that detects the use of third-party software immediately and bans the player/account involved. They keep tweaking the system and update it regularly so as to keep the anti-cheat in tune with the new cheats/third-party software.

Along with this, PUBG Mobile also allows the legit player base to report cheaters they encounter in-game. The officials have also started a BanPan initiative in which they publish weekly reports on the number of accounts banned and the type of cheats used.

Go #BanPan! 🍳💥 From June 25th - July 1st, we permanently banned 1,259,457 users from accessing our game. The main reasons were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Miscellaneous Hacks

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks/X-Ray Vision



Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/Vu4YGpTs7j — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 3, 2021

In this week's report, i.e., from June 25th to July 1st, the developers banned 1,259,457 accounts for cheating. It's a whopping 67% decrease from last week's numbers, proving that the anti-cheat system is working.

Tier wise breakdown of PUBG Mobile accounts banned

Conqueror- 2%

Ace - 10%

Crown- 18%

Diamond- 22%

Platinum- 17%

Gold- 8%

Silver- 13%

Bronze- 10%

This week, most accounts banned were from the Diamond tier. However, the percentage of accounts banned in the higher-tiers (i.e., Ace, Crown, and Diamond) remains over 50%.

Percentage-wise breakdown of the type of cheats used

Modification of Character Model (47%)

Other (Miscellaneous Cheats) (31%)

Auto-Aim Hacks (6%)

X-Ray Vision (6%)

Speed Hacks (5%)

Modification of Area Damage (5%)

