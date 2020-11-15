PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,431,996 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, the highest revenue-generating mobile title of 2020, has its own share of problems with cheaters. As the game is highly popular worldwide, with millions of daily active players, it is hard to keep a tab on every player. To combat cheating, the officials have put a few systems in place to detect wrongdoers.

Cheating also affects the esports aspect of the game, as it is hard to tell who has qualified via cheating and who has done so fairly. To counter this issue, PUBG Mobile has introduced a new anti-cheat system.

Players can report cheating via the in-game report feature or through several social media handles. A team of observers, after reviewing the video proof, will then take the necessary action. Anyone caught cheating will be banned for ten years.

The officials also publish a weekly report informing fans of the action they have taken against such cheaters during a particular week.

PUBG Mobile has published its eleventh report for defaulters who have been banned over the last week, i.e., from 6th November to 12th November.

This week's report revealed that over 1,431,996 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each one receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second had 1,838,223 suspended accounts, while 1,964,540 accounts were prohibited for cheating last week.

Banned PUBG Mobile accounts for the past week

This week, PUBG Mobile banned 27% fewer cheaters from the previous one. Here's a break-up of the restricted accounts:

Account banned report

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

14% of Crown tier accounts

15% of Diamond tier accounts

16% of Platinum tier account

12% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver-tier account

24% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

26% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 30% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

22% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

7% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage hack, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

2% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 13% got banned due to reasons not specified.

Cheating can be reported via three main channels. They are: