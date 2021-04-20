PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,462,970 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile has grossed more than 5 billion USD in player spending and 1 billion in overall downloads since its release, according to a report from the data analysis firm Sensor Tower.

With millions of active users every day, it becomes difficult to manually keep tabs on every player in the game.

As a result, PUBG Mobile developers have a robust anti-cheat system in place that not only detects cheaters but also bans their accounts if they are found to have engaged in unfair practices in the game.

The developers also publish a ban report every week to keep players up-to-date about cheaters in the game.

PUBG Mobile has now released its 30th ban report.

This week (from the 9th to the 15th of April), PUBG Mobile has banned 1,462,970 accounts from the game, which is around 10 percent less than the previous week.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Conqueror- 1%

Ace- 7%

Crown-11%

Diamond-11%

Platinum- 10%

Gold- 8%

Silver- 12%

Bronze- 40%

40% of the accounts were banned in the first tier, i.e. Bronze, which proves the effectiveness of the anti-cheat system.

Type of cheats used in PUBG Mobile

26% of the cheaters used the Auto-Aim hack that helps players aim at the enemy without any effort.

26% were banned due to the use of X-ray Vision, which helps players see through solid objects.

22% were suspended due to speed hacks, which helps players to move faster than their opponents.

12% were banned due to the Modification of Area Damage, while 7% were banned due to the Modification of Character Model.

The remaining 7% were banned due to the use of other different kinds of hacks.