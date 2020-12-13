PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,498,044 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform, with millions of players worldwide. This also makes the game vulnerable to cheaters who take unfair advantage with slight modifications to the game.

To tackle such cheaters and maintain fair play, PUBG Mobile developers have some solid anti-cheat systems in place like the Video Review System and the Script Detection System.

They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters. PUBG Mobile has now published its fifteenth report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from 4th December to 12th December.

This week's report revealed that over 1,498,044 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, and the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts being suspended.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,450,234 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 3% fewer cheaters as compared to last week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

2 % of Conqueror tier accounts

8% of Ace tier accounts

12% of Crown tier accounts

14% of Diamond tier accounts

13% of Platinum tier accounts

11% of Gold tier accounts

11% of Silver tier accounts

29% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

26% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 24% of the cheaters used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

16% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

10% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

7% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 17% got banned due to reasons that were unspecified.

PUBG Mobile shares tips to protect the account from hackers

Learn more here! 👉 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/JeHDMvRkv0 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 12, 2020

Tip 1: Have a new password for every account.

Tip 2: Enable two-factor authentication.

Tip 3: Change password every six months.

Tip 4: Never share your accounts with anyone.