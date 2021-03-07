PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,573,454 accounts this week

Gaming is meant to be entertaining as well as relaxing. Games are launching daily for those who want to attract a large user base. PUBG Mobile by Tencent is one of those games accessible worldwide, which attracts millions of users. The game provides unique experiences through its gameplay, the level of difficulty increases at every tier.

Some players engage in cheats by injecting third-party apps/scripts into the game to gain an edge over others. This not only ruins the game for those who play fairly but also destroys its competitive integrity.

PUBG Mobile's developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevent cheaters from ruining the game for others. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the actions they have taken against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has now released its 24th report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from February 26th to March 4th.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report

This week's report revealed that over 1,573,454 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on August 29th, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, while the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting suspended.

In the latest report, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,612,682 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 24% fewer cheaters compared to the previous week.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

1.2% of Conqueror tier accounts

5.8% of Ace tier accounts

11.5% of Crown tier accounts

13.6% of Diamond tier accounts

36.4% of Platinum tier accounts

9.2% of Gold tier accounts

10.8% of Silver-tier accounts

36.4% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats

26.6% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim, which automatically shot enemies using third-party scripts.

Around 26.8% of the cheaters used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

23.2% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

4.5% received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

PUBG Mobile handed 0.3% of the hackers' bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 18.6% got banned due to unspecified reasons.