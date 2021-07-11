PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,596,116 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile, the title that shook the mobile gaming and esports industry, can be credited with single-handedly revolutionizing mobile gaming. The title, launched in 2018, has drawn a lot of interest from all quarters and is still growing meteorically. The title has also been nominated for many gaming awards as well.

Us brainstorming the PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION update: TO THE MOON! 🚀🌕😎 ...But seriously, have you seen all of the newness heading your way yet?! ✨ #MISSIONIGNITION

Check out the patch notes 🔗 https://t.co/Q6qFNS4LRG



Hop in-game 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/n9IhlA0lsu — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 9, 2021

However, with this unprecedented amount of success, the game, like many other titles, has had to deal with the menace of Cheaters/Hackers. PUBG Mobile developers have taken swift and strict action against such activities by developing an anti-cheat system that detects and bans hackers.

The developers have also set up an in-game reporting system through which legitimate players can report cheaters they encounter while playing. PUBG Mobile has repeatedly reiterated that they strive to make the playing environment fair for their player-base.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheating report(image via PUBG Mobile Twitter)

Along with these measures, PUBG Mobile has also started a BanPan initiative. The developers publish weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned and the types of cheats used.

The #BanPan was back at it this week 🍳🚫 From July 2nd-8th, we permanently banned 1,596,116 users from accessing our game. The main reasons were:

❌ Modification of Character Model

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ X-Ray Vision



Learn more 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/xHLcYgVmNb — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 11, 2021

According to this week's report, i.e., from July 2nd to July 8th, a total of 1,596,116 were banned for cheating. The percentage of accounts banned rose slightly by 15% as compared to last week's numbers.

PUBG Mobile accounts banned in different tiers by percentage

1) Bronze (17%)

2) Silver (6%)

3) Gold (7%)

4) Platinum (13%)

5) Diamond (23%)

6) Crown (22%)

7) Ace (11%)

8) Conqueror (1%)

The percentage of accounts banned in higher tiers, i.e. (Diamond, Crown, and Ace) remained on the higher side this week, too, accounting for a total of 56% of the accounts banned.

Types of cheats used this week

1) Modification of Character Model (33%)

2) Speed Hacks (11%)

3) Modification of Area Damage (9%)

4) Auto Aim (18%)

5) X-Ray Vision (17%)

6) Miscellaneous Hacks Others (12%)

Auto Aim and X-Ray Vision hacks saw a steep increase this week, while the Modification of Character model witnessed a slight decrease.

Edited by Srijan Sen