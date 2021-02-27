PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,612,682 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile by Tencent is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. It is fast-paced and becomes super competitive as one climbs up the rank system.
To gain an edge over others, some players engage in cheats by injecting third-party apps/scripts into the game. This not only ruins the game for those who play fairly but also destroys its competitive integrity.
PUBG Mobile's developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevent cheaters from ruining the game for others. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters.
PUBG Mobile has now released its 23rd report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from February 19th to February 25th.
This week's report revealed that over 1,612,682 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on August 29th, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, while the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting suspended.
In the last report, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,994,845 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 20% fewer cheaters compared to the previous week.
Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts
- 1% of Conqueror tier accounts
- 6% of Ace tier accounts
- 11% of Crown tier accounts
- 13% of Diamond tier accounts
- 12% of Platinum tier accounts
- 10% of Gold tier accounts
- 12% of Silver-tier accounts
- 35% of Bronze tier accounts
Banned cheats
- 30% of the cheats were banned due to the use of auto-aim, which shoots enemies automatically using third-party scripts.
- Around 32% of the cheaters used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.
- 26% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.
- 6% received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.
- PUBG Mobile handed 2% of the hackers' bans because they utilized the character model hack's modification to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.
- The remaining 4% got banned due to unspecified reasons