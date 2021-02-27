PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,612,682 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile by Tencent is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. It is fast-paced and becomes super competitive as one climbs up the rank system.

To gain an edge over others, some players engage in cheats by injecting third-party apps/scripts into the game. This not only ruins the game for those who play fairly but also destroys its competitive integrity.

A lot goes into keeping our #BanPan in tip-top shape 🍳😈 We're excited to give you an insider look into PUBG MOBILE's anti-hacking efforts with this dev log! 📓😄🍳 #PUBGMDevLog



Learn more about our anti-cheat initiatives at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/5Vap5n9orc — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 12, 2021

PUBG Mobile's developers have put several anti-cheat systems in place that prevent cheaters from ruining the game for others. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has now released its 23rd report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from February 19th to February 25th.

It doesn't matter if you're a big spender if you're also a rule bender 🙅‍♂️💰❌ Trust us, you don't want to find yourself on the wrong end of the #BanPan (our security chicken doesn't hold back 🐔🍳)



Learn more about our anti-cheat program! 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr pic.twitter.com/ivM8NyoZYh — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 15, 2021

This week's report revealed that over 1,612,682 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for cheating, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on August 29th, in which 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, while the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting suspended.

In the last report, PUBG Mobile suspended 1,994,845 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 20% fewer cheaters compared to the previous week.

Break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

6% of Ace tier accounts

11% of Crown tier accounts

13% of Diamond tier accounts

12% of Platinum tier accounts

10% of Gold tier accounts

12% of Silver-tier accounts

35% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats