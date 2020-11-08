PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,964,540 accounts in a week; security system update details

PUBG Mobile is still highly popular worldwide, and with millions of daily active players, it is hard to keep a tab on every player. To combat cheating, the officials have put a few systems in place to can detect wrongdoers.

Players can report cheating via the in-game report feature or through several social media handles. A team of observers, after reviewing the video proof, will then take the necessary action. Anyone caught cheating will be banned for ten years.

The officials also publish a weekly report informing fans of the action they have taken against such cheaters during a particular week.

PUBG Mobile has published its tenth report for defaulters who have been banned over the last week, i.e., from 30th October to 5th November.

Banned PUBG Mobile accounts for the week gone by

Anti-cheating reports

This week's report revealed that over 1,964,540 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension. The first report was posted on 29th August, in which 2,273,152 accounts were suspended. The second one had 1,838,223 suspended accounts, while 1,638,088 accounts were suspended for cheating last week.

This week, PUBG Mobile banned 20% more cheaters as compared to the previous one. Here's a break-up of the restricted accounts:

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

14% of Crown tier accounts

15% of Diamond tier accounts

16% of Platinum tier account

12% of Gold tier accounts

9% of Silver-tier account

26% of Bronze tier accounts

25% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 28% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

22% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

7% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage hack, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

2% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 16% got banned due to reasons not specified.

PUBG Mobile officials give fans security system update

PUBG Mobile officials also posted a message regarding cheating:

"Through our recent around-the-clock multi-channel search and analysis, we have discovered some of the cheaters using the latest 'grass cheat' and successfully cracked down on them. This 'grass cheat' can take away grassland vegetation from the map and provide an unfair visual advantage in combat, thus compromising the gaming environment and player experience."

"Through non-stop analysis and upgrades to our security system, we have cracked down on 'grass cheats' multiple times, increased the effective visibility detection of grassland vegetation, and maximized the threshold for its removal, thereby building a better gameplay environment. This cheating method is now being constantly monitored."

"We will immediately locate and liberally wield the ban pan the moment any instance of updating or using the cheat method is discovered. Severe punishment will be meted out to the offenders."

Cheating can be reported via three main channels. They are: