PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,395,953 accounts this week

PUBG Mobile is the second-most downloaded game of 2020 and the highest-earning game of the year.

With more active players with each passing day, it is important for PUBG Mobile to be free of cheaters who not only spoil the game mechanics but also tamper with the experience of players.

You can't rewind time IRL - so make good choices and don't disappoint your friends! Don't do something you'll regret for an easy game!



Cheat and get the BAN PAN! https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr#PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE #BanPan pic.twitter.com/gTxYgvaT1r — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 26, 2020

To tackle such cheaters and maintain fair play, PUBG Mobile developers have some solid anti-cheat systems in place. They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they have taken against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile has published its seventeenth report for cheaters who have been banned in the previous week, i.e., from December 18th to December 24th. The report revealed that over 2,395,953 accounts have been banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

The first report was posted on August 29th, where 1,273,152 accounts were suspended, and the second one saw 1,838,223 accounts getting the boot.

Last week, PUBG Mobile suspended 2,127,454 accounts for cheating. This week, they have banned 12% more defrauders as compared to the previous week.

A break-up of the banned PUBG Mobile accounts

Account banned report

2 % of Conqueror tier accounts

7% of Ace tier accounts

14% of Crown tier accounts

16% of Diamond tier accounts

14% of Platinum tier accounts

10% of Gold tier accounts

8% of Silver-tier accounts

29% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheat report

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

16% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts.

Around 14% used X-ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

14% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

13% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage, where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

23% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins.

The remaining 20% got banned due to unspecified reasons.

PUBG Mobile shares tips to protect the account from hackers. Here are a few of them:

Tip 1: Have a new password for every account.

Tip 2: Enable two-factor authentication.

Tip 3: Change password every six months.

Tip 4: Never share accounts with anyone.