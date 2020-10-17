PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 2,872,644 accounts in one week; security system update announced

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous mobile games in the world. But with soaring popularity come a host of cheaters. Hence, to combat these hacks and maintain fair play, the developers have several anti-cheat systems, like the Video Review System.

They also publish a weekly report informing fans about the action they are taking against cheaters.

PUBG Mobile anti-cheatung report for the week gone by

PUBG Mobile has published its seventh report of cheaters who have been banned over a week, i.e., from 9th October to 15th October.

This week's report revealed that over 2,872,644 accounts were banned from PUBG Mobile for defrauding, with each receiving a permanent suspension.

Here's a break-up of the accounts banned:

Accounts banned pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile )

1% of Conqueror tier accounts

6% of Ace tier accounts

12% of Crown tier accounts

16% of Diamond tier accounts

17% of Platinum tier account

14% of Gold tier accounts

9% of Silver tier accounts

25% of Bronze tier accounts

Banned cheats pie-chart (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Instagram)

21% of the cheats were banned due to auto-aim usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using third-party scripts .

of the cheats were banned due to usage, which is used to shoot enemies automatically using . Around 20% of the cheaters used X-Ray visions to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls.

of the cheaters used to gain an unfair advantage and see the enemy's position through covers and walls. 16% were using speed hacks to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage.

were using to outperform enemies via an unfair movement advantage. 2% of the frauds received suspensions for using a modification of area damage , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage.

of the frauds received suspensions for using a , where they could kill others instantly with increased bullet damage. 1% of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the modification of the character model hack to gain an unfair advantage using third-party plugins .

of the hackers were handed bans because they utilized the hack to gain an unfair advantage using . The remaining 40% got banned due to reasons not specified.

PUBG Mobile officials also posted a message for fans about how they are combatting cheaters.

"We are always dedicated to bringing you a fair gaming environment by punishing players who disturb this environment. Recently, we have successfully combated more Android cheat methods. In July, we discovered a cheat distribution website on which we, through continued monitoring, acquired access to a cheat software with its various versions."

"After testing, the software was verified featuring health vision, enemy distance display, hitbox vision, supplies vision, and skeleton vision. Those who downloaded and installed this APK file disturbed the fair gaming environment and players' experience that we strive for."

In our persistent efforts to combat cheaters in PUBG MOBILE's new version, we have issued a total of 103,304 permanent account suspensions in connection with this cheat software alone. The current software is now logged, and we will continue to monitor it to prevent further occurrences. This way, we can stop it at its source."

"We are doing our utmost to preserve the gaming experience for all players and have zero tolerance for cheating and other exploitations from unfairness. We hope that everyone will follow the rules and maintain a fair gaming environment."